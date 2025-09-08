Aidan O’Brien is responsible for half of the eight remaining entries for Saturday’s Betfred St Leger.
The master of Ballydoyle has left in market leaders Goodwood Cup victor Scandinavia and dual Derby winner Lambourn as well as Saratoga and Stay True.
In the absence of Lazy Griff, the opposition is headed by Carmers, trained by Paddy Twomey. He won the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot and returned from a break to finish second behind Pride Of Arras in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York, finishing ahead of both Stay True and Lambourn.
Andrew Balding has two entries in the shape of Geoffrey Freer winner Furthur and the progressive Tarriance who has won his last two including the Sky Bet Melrose last month.
Roger Varian could run Rahiebb, third behind Carmers at Royal Ascot and fourth in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.
Betfred St Leger - Paddy Power & Sky Bet odds: 5/4 Scandinavia, 5/2 Lambourn, 5/1 Carmers, 7/1 Stay True, 12/1 Further, 33/1 Rahiebb, Tarriance, 50/1 Saratoga.
