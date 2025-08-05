Menu icon
Lazy Griff chases home Lambourn at Epsom
Lambourn beats Lazy Griff at Epsom

Betfred St Leger: Aidan O'Brien dominates the entries

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue August 05, 2025 · 5h ago

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for 11 of the 26 entries for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

This party includes the current market leaders, dual Derby winner Lambourn and last week’s Goodwood Cup hero Scandinavia.

Minnie Hauk, winner of the Betfred Oaks and Irish equivalent at the Curragh, and Pretty Polly and Nassau Stakes heroine Whirl are also in the mix alongside Galveston, Mount Kilimanjaro, Puppet Master, Saratoga, Shackleton, Stay True and Thrice.

Irish Derby runner-up Serious Contender is a notable absentee from the Ballydoyle team while William Haggas hasn’t entered last week’s Gordon Stakes winner Merchant.

Lazy Griff, placed behind Lambourn at both Epsom and the Curragh, remains on target for Charlie Johnston while Joseph O’Brien could run Tennessee Stud, third and fourth in those two Classics.

Haggas does still have Arabian Force in the Doncaster showpiece, while Paddy Twomey’s unbeaten Queen’s Vase hero Carmers has been entered alongside Gordon Stakes runner-up Wimbledon Hawkeye, trained by James Owen.

