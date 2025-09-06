Before racing Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin require two or three goes at recording the opening sequence for the afternoon’s programme out on the track.

Their plight wasn't helped by a gaggle of racegoers chanting “Chambo, Chambo, give us a wave” which he duly did, via a vigorous shake or three of the ITV emblazoned microphone.

I’d never dream of calling him Chambo but then again I’ve never chanted at him either. I might try both on our Wednesday podcast.

And then punters are in clover.

Three of the first four favourites win, and the other was a 4/1 second best trained by William Haggas.

But just when you think the great game has become predictable, that you can make sense of what you’re seeing unfold on the lush green turf in front of your very own eyes, ladies and gentlemen I present the sprinting class of 2025.

Now you can say what you want about them... And you have.

Below average, you’ve said. Yep. I hear you. Impossible to predict. Plenty have muttered that too.

Much of a muchness, yep. Guilty as charged.

But if you’re looking for a positive spin, and in the current climate aren’t we all, at least they keep us on our toes.

And the Betfair Sprint Cup threw up another maiden Group One winner in Big Mojo.