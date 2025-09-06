Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord

Betfred Sprint Cup reaction: David Ord on Big Mojo's success

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat September 06, 2025 · 2h ago

It’s a funny old game. Have we said that before?

Before racing Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin require two or three goes at recording the opening sequence for the afternoon’s programme out on the track.

Their plight wasn't helped by a gaggle of racegoers chanting “Chambo, Chambo, give us a wave” which he duly did, via a vigorous shake or three of the ITV emblazoned microphone.

I’d never dream of calling him Chambo but then again I’ve never chanted at him either. I might try both on our Wednesday podcast.

And then punters are in clover.

Three of the first four favourites win, and the other was a 4/1 second best trained by William Haggas.

But just when you think the great game has become predictable, that you can make sense of what you’re seeing unfold on the lush green turf in front of your very own eyes, ladies and gentlemen I present the sprinting class of 2025.

Now you can say what you want about them... And you have.

Below average, you’ve said. Yep. I hear you. Impossible to predict. Plenty have muttered that too.

Much of a muchness, yep. Guilty as charged.

But if you’re looking for a positive spin, and in the current climate aren’t we all, at least they keep us on our toes.

And the Betfair Sprint Cup threw up another maiden Group One winner in Big Mojo.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING