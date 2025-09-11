Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes report, reaction and free video replay

Santorini Star maintained her upward trajectory with a hard-fought success in the Group 2 Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes at Doncaster.
The daughter of Golden Horn has improved considerably from an initial mark of 77 last December, claiming her fourth handicap win at York's Ebor Festival last month, and she handled the return to pattern company with aplomb in the hands of Tom Marquand on Town Moor.
Dropping from two miles last time to the extended mile and three quarters - the St Leger distance - on Thursday, Santorini Star took the 11-strong field along through the early stages, tracked by Chorus and Danielle.
The well-supported 7/2 chance found generously on the front end and although the Luke Morris-ridden Consent (5/1) came from a little further back to throw down a serious challenge with two furlongs to travel, possibly edging ahead for a few strides, Santorini Star's proven stamina kicked in the final stages and she found again close to the far side rail to score by a neck.
Crepe Suzette was among those under the pump at the top of the straight and never looked like winning but she stayed on well in the final furlong to grab third just ahead of her John and Thady Gosden stablemate Danielle, who was sent off the 5/2 favourite under James Doyle.
Maureen Haggas said on Sky Sports Racing: "When she won over two miles at York I thought this might be a little bit short for her but her stamina is what won her the race.
"They had to get the trip and there aren't many stronger than Tom and he got her home. She went off a bit in the summer and we gave her a break, she seems to have come back a changed woman which is great!"
Referring to the fine run of form being enjoyed by winning owners Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, Haggas said: "They are top-class people with top-class advisors who are doing a great job, long may it continue for all of us.
"It's great for her, it's important. She's hopefully going to be a broodmare for the owners so this is important and it's great for Golden Horn too."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.