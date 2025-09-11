Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes report, reaction and free video replay

The daughter of Golden Horn has improved considerably from an initial mark of 77 last December, claiming her fourth handicap win at York's Ebor Festival last month, and she handled the return to pattern company with aplomb in the hands of Tom Marquand on Town Moor.

Dropping from two miles last time to the extended mile and three quarters - the St Leger distance - on Thursday, Santorini Star took the 11-strong field along through the early stages, tracked by Chorus and Danielle.

The well-supported 7/2 chance found generously on the front end and although the Luke Morris-ridden Consent (5/1) came from a little further back to throw down a serious challenge with two furlongs to travel, possibly edging ahead for a few strides, Santorini Star's proven stamina kicked in the final stages and she found again close to the far side rail to score by a neck.

Crepe Suzette was among those under the pump at the top of the straight and never looked like winning but she stayed on well in the final furlong to grab third just ahead of her John and Thady Gosden stablemate Danielle, who was sent off the 5/2 favourite under James Doyle.