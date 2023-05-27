Along with favourite and runaway Cheshire Oaks winner Savethelastdance, he has left Be Happy, Boogie Woogie, Jackie Oh, Red Riding Hood and recent Newbury winner Warm Hart in the Classic.

Leading the home defence are the John and Thady Gosden-trained Soul Sister (Musidora winner) and Pretty Polly heroine Running Lion.

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin rely on Eternal Hope with Bright Diamond, Caernarfon, Dance In The Grass, Heartache Tonight, Maman Joon and Sea Of Roses completing the field.

Infinite Cosmos, Never Ending Story and Bluestocking are among those taken out.