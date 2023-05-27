Sporting Life
Savethelastdance in splendid isolation at Epsom
Savethelastdance in splendid isolation at Epsom

Betfred Oaks runners: Aidan O'Brien has six of the 15 entries

By David Ord
12:50 · SAT May 27, 2023

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for six of the 15 six-day entries for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on Friday.

Along with favourite and runaway Cheshire Oaks winner Savethelastdance, he has left Be Happy, Boogie Woogie, Jackie Oh, Red Riding Hood and recent Newbury winner Warm Hart in the Classic.

Leading the home defence are the John and Thady Gosden-trained Soul Sister (Musidora winner) and Pretty Polly heroine Running Lion.

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin rely on Eternal Hope with Bright Diamond, Caernarfon, Dance In The Grass, Heartache Tonight, Maman Joon and Sea Of Roses completing the field.

Infinite Cosmos, Never Ending Story and Bluestocking are among those taken out.

