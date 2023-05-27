Aidan O’Brien is responsible for six of the 15 six-day entries for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on Friday.
Along with favourite and runaway Cheshire Oaks winner Savethelastdance, he has left Be Happy, Boogie Woogie, Jackie Oh, Red Riding Hood and recent Newbury winner Warm Hart in the Classic.
Leading the home defence are the John and Thady Gosden-trained Soul Sister (Musidora winner) and Pretty Polly heroine Running Lion.
Charlie Appleby and Godolphin rely on Eternal Hope with Bright Diamond, Caernarfon, Dance In The Grass, Heartache Tonight, Maman Joon and Sea Of Roses completing the field.
Infinite Cosmos, Never Ending Story and Bluestocking are among those taken out.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.