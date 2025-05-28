Betfred Oaks preview: Four key questions

Is Desert Flower going to stay?

Let’s start with the big one hey. There are plenty of grounds for optimism, her relaxed nature is one and the dam side of the pedigree offers hope too, Promising Run is a half-sister to Arabian Comet who was smart at up to a mile-and-three-quarters.

Then there’s the 1000 Guineas performance where she was never any stronger than at the line, a mile clearly the bare minimum of her requirements now. But Epsom represents a very different test – and the three Ballydoyle fillies will do everything in their power to make it a searching one.

Desert Flower will go to post on Friday with the best form in the book, albeit that came in the Fillies’ Mile at two rather than the Guineas, and as a very worthy favourite. She's not bombproof though.