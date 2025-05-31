Menu icon
Desert Flower (centre) powers home to win the 1000 Guineas
Elwateen (left) and Desert Flower - both in the Oaks

Betfred Oaks: Elwateen supplemented as nine entered

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat May 31, 2025 · 3h ago

As expected Elwateen has been supplemented for the Betfred Oaks with nine fillies going forward at the six-day declaration stage.

Saeed bin Suroor’s filly was having only her second career start when finishing fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last time and is set to represent the Shadwell team.

They took Pretty Polly winner Falakeyah out of the Classic with the French Oaks and Coronation Stakes under consideration for her.

1000 heroine Desert Flower stood her ground for Charlie Appleby and is a warm favourite while Aidan O’Brien relies on Giselle, Minnie Hauk and Whirl as expected.

Newbury trial one-two Qilin Queen and Revoir are set to renew rivalry while Go Go Boots and Wemightakedlongway complete the field.

