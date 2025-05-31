Betfred Oaks: Elwateen supplemented as nine entered

As expected Elwateen has been supplemented for the Betfred Oaks with nine fillies going forward at the six-day declaration stage.
Saeed bin Suroor’s filly was having only her second career start when finishing fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last time and is set to represent the Shadwell team.
They took Pretty Polly winner Falakeyah out of the Classic with the French Oaks and Coronation Stakes under consideration for her.
1000 heroine Desert Flower stood her ground for Charlie Appleby and is a warm favourite while Aidan O’Brien relies on Giselle, Minnie Hauk and Whirl as expected.
Newbury trial one-two Qilin Queen and Revoir are set to renew rivalry while Go Go Boots and Wemightakedlongway complete the field.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org