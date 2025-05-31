Betfred Oaks: Elwateen supplemented as nine entered

Saeed bin Suroor’s filly was having only her second career start when finishing fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket last time and is set to represent the Shadwell team.

They took Pretty Polly winner Falakeyah out of the Classic with the French Oaks and Coronation Stakes under consideration for her.

1000 heroine Desert Flower stood her ground for Charlie Appleby and is a warm favourite while Aidan O’Brien relies on Giselle, Minnie Hauk and Whirl as expected.

Newbury trial one-two Qilin Queen and Revoir are set to renew rivalry while Go Go Boots and Wemightakedlongway complete the field.