Betfred May Hill Stakes report, reaction and free video replay

Aylin stayed on well under David Egan to land the Group 2 Betfred May Hill Stakes for Karl Burke on day one of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.
The daughter of St Mark’s Basilica had plenty to do approaching the final quarter mile but once switched into clear daylight on the outside she found another gear to beat Pacific Mission by three-quarters-of-a-length.
It was a third May Hill winner for Burke who won the race with Laurens in 2017 and Darnation in 2023, this filly jointly-owned by Al Shaqab and Amo Racing.
Laurens went on to win the Fillies’ Mile after Doncaster while Darnation ran fifth in the Prix Marcel Boussac, and Burke is weighing up both of those top-level options for Aylin after this victory.
He said: “David’s given her a nice ride, you don’t want to be too far out of your ground on slow ground.
“We were keen to give her a bit of cover and ride for a finish. I thought she was going to struggle three out and then two out I thought we had a chance and then she switched and it was brilliant.
“She got in a bit of trouble behind today’s favourite at Goodwood last time and the extra furlong has suited us well. It’s a question now whether we take another run and step up into the Marcel Boussac or the Fillies’ Mile.
“We’ll get her home and enjoy this win first. She’s held her skin really well and she was very fit for today. Another run might be one too many but we’ll see.”
Paddy Power go 16/1 from 33s about Aylin for the Fillies’ Mile.
