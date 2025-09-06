Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup: Sweet William set to defend crown

Last year’s winner Sweet William features among eight six-day entries for Friday’s Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup.
The six-year-old has failed to get his head in front in five subsequent starts but ran well when second to Trawlerman in the Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup at York last time.
Oisin Murphy has been booked to ride Goodwood Cup fourth Sunway but could switch to Coltrane who has been given an entry by Andrew Balding.
Willie Mullins has secured the services of William Buick for his Sky Bet Ebor sixth Hipop De Loire.
Kyle Of Lochalsh, Oxford Comma, Pendragon and Tashkan complete the entry.
