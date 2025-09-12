Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes: Avicenna edges thriller

Roger Varian looks to have a smart prospect on his hands from the first batch of horses he’s been sent by Godolphin in the shape of Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes winner Avicenna.

With Catallus a non-runner, William Buick jumped aboard the son of Starspangledbanner who had landed a maiden over course-and-distance on his only previous start last month. And the partnership needed every yard of the seven-furlong trip to wear down 5/4 favourite Hankelow, the winner never in front until the stride before the line as he scored by a nose. The trainer said: "I’m very grateful to Sheikh Mohammed and the Godolphin team for supporting me with four horses this year. I’m delighted this colt made a winning start and came and backed it up today.