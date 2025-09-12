Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Avicenna (white cap) comes with a winning run
Avicenna (white cap) comes with a winning run

Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes: Avicenna edges thriller

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri September 12, 2025 · 34 min ago

Roger Varian looks to have a smart prospect on his hands from the first batch of horses he’s been sent by Godolphin in the shape of Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes winner Avicenna.

With Catallus a non-runner, William Buick jumped aboard the son of Starspangledbanner who had landed a maiden over course-and-distance on his only previous start last month.

And the partnership needed every yard of the seven-furlong trip to wear down 5/4 favourite Hankelow, the winner never in front until the stride before the line as he scored by a nose.

The trainer said: "I’m very grateful to Sheikh Mohammed and the Godolphin team for supporting me with four horses this year. I’m delighted this colt made a winning start and came and backed it up today.

“I was very pleased with the performance and a big shout out to Robert Winston who’s been riding him at home and has done a wonderful job. He’s a colt who is learning on the job and was very strong through the line. I’m thrilled.

“He’s a horse who took a while to furnish into his frame. He came here and enjoyed a good debut, again learning on the job, and we felt he’d taken a big step forward at home since then.

“That’s when I thought we had a nice horse, looking at him over the last fortnight. We’ll give his next race a bit of thought. I’ll watch this back and see how he comes out of it and he will get a mile well, whether it be this year or next. He’s a horse to look forward to, I think he’ll be a miler.”

Of the other Godolphin two-year-olds he has in training, Varian added: “They’re all nice horses but all three are by Sea The Stars, are late-maturing horses and will be out in the autumn, probably in October.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING