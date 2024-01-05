Betfred extends and expands Derby sponsorship at Epsom Downs

This year’s big Epsom meeting will be staged as the Betfred Derby Festival for the first time, with Fred Done’s company backing a further race on each of the two days, to take their total to six.

Betfred’s original three-year deal with the Jockey Club has been extended by a further 12 months.

Amy Starkey, managing director at Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “Our relationship with Betfred spans many years and many major races, and we are delighted to be strengthening our partnership at Epsom Downs still further following a brilliant first running of the Betfred Derby in 2023.

“Betfred’s support of British racing over many years is clear for all to see and we can’t wait to get cracking with Fred and his team as we look to promote the greatest Flat race in the world in 2024 and beyond.”

Done added: “Following on from a memorable two days at Epsom last year, we are delighted to further develop our support of the Betfred Derby Festival and we very much look forward to working with Amy and her team to keep the fixture at the forefront of world racing.”