Betfred Doncaster Cup: Trueshan ready to return

Three-time QIPCO Long Distance Cup winner Trueshan will meet his old rival Coltrane in a small but select field for Friday’s Betfred Doncaster Cup after pleasing trainer Alan King on the gallops prior to the 48-hour declaration stage.

The seven-year-old was under a cloud in the spring after odds-on defeats at Nottingham and Ascot, and a try at hurdling was pondered in the hope it would reignite a flame that had previously burned so bright in Britain’s number one stayer, who also has a Qatar Goodwood Cup, a Prix Du Cadran and a Northumberland Plate among his 13 wins. However, a minor wind issue was discovered and operated upon, and the heavy rain which hit Doncaster on Monday and Tuesday has encouraged King to run Trueshan in the QIPCO British Champions Series Group 2 to see if it has done the trick. King said: “He’s had a good break since Ascot and we just want to get him started again. He disappointed obviously on both his starts this spring, and I want to see him back to where we were. He’s had a wind operation since then - just tidying it up - and I’d rather go to Doncaster than to Longchamp to find out. He missed the Gold Cup because of the ground and he was never entered for the Goodwood Cup as we decided not to keep him ticking away all summer. Typically they then had all that rain at Goodwood, but it means he’s had a good break. “In the last couple of weeks he’s been telling me he’s ready to go again. I might have preferred to have gone to Salisbury for the Persian Punch (also on Friday afternoon), but they’ve missed all of the rain whereas Doncaster have had plenty. They are calling it soft there, and although it might dry back a bit it should be fine for him.”

He added: “I’ve been happy with him at home and he worked fine before I declared him, but you don’t really know if these things have been successful or not until you get them on the track. Even then it can take a run to get their confidence back. If he runs well and comes out of it okay we’ll be going back to Longchamp (for the Prix Du Cadran on Arc weekend) and then it’s three weeks to Ascot, where he’s won the last three runnings of the Long Distance Cup. But it’s like his first run of the season all over again and whatever he does he’ll definitely improve for it.” Trueshan was beaten a neck by Coltrane in last year’s Doncaster Cup after a memorable battle, and then had his revenge over Andrew Balding’s tough six-year-old by an even narrower margin in another thriller on QIPCO British Champions Day. However, since then their careers have taken very different trajectories. While Trueshan has it all to prove again Coltrane has looked better than ever, following a Group 3 win in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, where Trueshan was last seen in a poor fourth, with a Gold Cup second to Courage Mon Ami, beaten less than a length. He then reversed those Royal Ascot placings with the winner in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York last time and is a worthy favourite. Balding said: “Coltrane is a real yard favourite and he has had a great season already. He won the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, he was then second in the Ascot Gold Cup, he ran very well at Goodwood and obviously won the Lonsdale Cup at York last time out. The great thing about him is he seems to be effective on any ground and in any sort of style of race, which is a big help for these stayers. “He obviously won the race last year but he does carry a penalty this year which makes life a lot tougher. If Trueshan is anywhere near his best he will be a very tough opponent and obviously Sweet William is an improving horse as well. It is not a straightforward task but the horse is really well and he seems to thrive on his racing.”

