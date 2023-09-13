Betfred Doncaster Cup: Trueshan ready to return

Three-time QIPCO Long Distance Cup winner Trueshan will meet his old rival Coltrane in a small but select field for Friday’s Betfred Doncaster Cup after pleasing trainer Alan King on the gallops prior to the 48-hour declaration stage.
The seven-year-old was under a cloud in the spring after odds-on defeats at Nottingham and Ascot, and a try at hurdling was pondered in the hope it would reignite a flame that had previously burned so bright in Britain’s number one stayer, who also has a Qatar Goodwood Cup, a Prix Du Cadran and a Northumberland Plate among his 13 wins.
However, a minor wind issue was discovered and operated upon, and the heavy rain which hit Doncaster on Monday and Tuesday has encouraged King to run Trueshan in the QIPCO British Champions Series Group 2 to see if it has done the trick.
King said: “He’s had a good break since Ascot and we just want to get him started again. He disappointed obviously on both his starts this spring, and I want to see him back to where we were. He’s had a wind operation since then - just tidying it up - and I’d rather go to Doncaster than to Longchamp to find out. He missed the Gold Cup because of the ground and he was never entered for the Goodwood Cup as we decided not to keep him ticking away all summer. Typically they then had all that rain at Goodwood, but it means he’s had a good break.
“In the last couple of weeks he’s been telling me he’s ready to go again. I might have preferred to have gone to Salisbury for the Persian Punch (also on Friday afternoon), but they’ve missed all of the rain whereas Doncaster have had plenty. They are calling it soft there, and although it might dry back a bit it should be fine for him.”
He added: “I’ve been happy with him at home and he worked fine before I declared him, but you don’t really know if these things have been successful or not until you get them on the track. Even then it can take a run to get their confidence back. If he runs well and comes out of it okay we’ll be going back to Longchamp (for the Prix Du Cadran on Arc weekend) and then it’s three weeks to Ascot, where he’s won the last three runnings of the Long Distance Cup. But it’s like his first run of the season all over again and whatever he does he’ll definitely improve for it.”
Trueshan was beaten a neck by Coltrane in last year’s Doncaster Cup after a memorable battle, and then had his revenge over Andrew Balding’s tough six-year-old by an even narrower margin in another thriller on QIPCO British Champions Day. However, since then their careers have taken very different trajectories.
While Trueshan has it all to prove again Coltrane has looked better than ever, following a Group 3 win in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, where Trueshan was last seen in a poor fourth, with a Gold Cup second to Courage Mon Ami, beaten less than a length. He then reversed those Royal Ascot placings with the winner in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York last time and is a worthy favourite.
Balding said: “Coltrane is a real yard favourite and he has had a great season already. He won the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, he was then second in the Ascot Gold Cup, he ran very well at Goodwood and obviously won the Lonsdale Cup at York last time out. The great thing about him is he seems to be effective on any ground and in any sort of style of race, which is a big help for these stayers.
“He obviously won the race last year but he does carry a penalty this year which makes life a lot tougher. If Trueshan is anywhere near his best he will be a very tough opponent and obviously Sweet William is an improving horse as well. It is not a straightforward task but the horse is really well and he seems to thrive on his racing.”
John and Thady Gosden’s Sky Bet Ebor runner-up Sweet William is progressing fast and brings something different to the race as he will be meeting established Cup horses for the first time. His jockey Rab Havlin is among those who can’t wait to see what the half-brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane is capable of.
Havlin rides the vast majority of the Normandie Stud’s runners for owner Philippa Cooper, who won the Doncaster Cup with Samuel in 2010, and would also presumably be riding one of the leading fancies in Saturday’s St Leger, if Gregory hadn’t been sold to Wathnan Racing before Royal Ascot. However, that kind of thing goes with the territory in his role with the Gosden’s and he is happy to concentrate on the positives.
He said: “Sweet William is probably my best horse this year as he’s won three times and never been out of the first two. We think there’s more improvement to come and we think he might make up into an Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup type of horse next year. Since we put blinkers on he’s been ultra consistent. If you watch his run at Southwell he was never on the bridle, but with blinkers on he’s more focused and travels much better, although you wouldn’t want to be in front three out.”
He added: “It was obviously another great run in the Ebor, but I was gutted when Frankie (Dettori on Absurde) got back up after I’d headed him. He’s taking his racing well this year and he bounced out of the Ebor. He seems to be thriving on it. He’s won over two miles and the Ebor was obviously a drop back in trip. He gets the trip well so there are a lot of positives, especially after all the rain. He doesn’t need soft ground, but he handles it very well.”
Broome, successful in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in May but only fifth in the Lonsdale Cup, represents Aidan O’Brien. A field of five is completed by the Ian Williams-trained veteran The Grand Visir, an out-and-out stayer who was third here in 2020 and has also been placed three times in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.
