Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Juddmonte European Racing Manager Barry Mahon
Juddmonte European Racing Manager Barry Mahon

Betfred Derby news: New Ground supplemented

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon June 02, 2025 · 29 min ago

Connections have decided to supplement New Ground for the Betfred Derby as the they feel the race will play to his strengths.

Juddmonte paid £75,000 on Monday to add him to the field at Epsom and Barry Mahon, their European Racing Manager, was happy to do so with Henri-Francois Devn’s charge.

“He’s always been a nice horse, Henri has always been very, very high on him,” he told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He won his first two starts as a two-year-old and this year he’s run two solid races in French Derby trials that were very slowly run, tactical affairs over an inadequate trip.

“We always felt a mile-and-a-half with a good pace would see the best of him and we initially thought of going to the Prix Du Jockey Club yesterday with him, but the owners felt it wasn’t going to play to his strengths so why not bite the bullet and give him a go at Epsom?

“He’s an outsider, he needs to improve again but we feel the race conditions will bring out the best in him and whether that’s good enough or not, we’ll find out on Saturday.

“He’s a medium-sized, scopey colt, and a very balanced horse. One of the key strengths Henri feels is that he’s a balanced horse so he thought that Epsom wouldn’t faze him too much and he’s quite a relaxed colt, so we’d be hopeful the track and the day won’t affect his ability."

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING