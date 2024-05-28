Sporting Life
Macduff and Rossa Ryan work at Epsom
Macduff and Rossa Ryan work at Epsom

Betfred Derby news: Macduff team expect improvement

By Ashley Iveson
10:48 · TUE May 28, 2024

Connections of Macduff are optimistic the promising colt can raise his game to play a part in the Betfred Derby at Epsom on Saturday.

Not beaten far when fourth behind Ghostwriter in last season’s Royal Lodge Stakes, the son of 2009 Derby hero Sea The Stars made an encouraging start to his three-year-old campaign when filling the runner-up spot behind Charlie Appleby’s Arabian Crown in the Sandown Classic Trial last month.

While a subsequent setback has ruled Arabian Crown out of the premier Classic, Ralph Beckett’s Macduff is very much on course to take his chance following a pleasing racecourse gallop at Epsom last week.

Barry Mahon, racing manager for Macduff’s owner-breeders Juddmonte, said: “We’re looking forward to it, he’s done nothing wrong, he’s a horse we’ve always liked and has always shown promise. We feel that going a mile and a half will bring about a little bit more improvement and we think he’s come on plenty for his first run.

“The horse that beat him at Sandown has had a setback, which is unfortunate, but he was second-favourite for the Derby at the time and I think the form is probably solid.

“We’re hoping for a good run, Ralph’s horses are just starting to come (into form). He ran when the stable was a little quieter and we think and hope he can come forward from Sandown.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

