James Doyle believes Damysus has a lot of the credentials people look for in a Betfred Derby horse ahead of bidding to secure a breakthrough victory in the world-famous Classic at Epsom Downs.

In eight previous appearances in the prestigious mile-and-a-half race the Classic-winning rider has yet to finish better than sixth, which he achieved aboard the Charlie Appleby-trained One Ruler in 2021. However, the 37-year-old is confident he can change that aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained son of Frankel after partnering him during the annual Betfred Derby Gallops Morning at the track on Tuesday. Working alongside stablemate Nightwalker, who is also on course for the June 7 prize, the Wathnan Racing-owned colt appeared to handle the undulating track well leaving Doyle optimistic of his chances of glory. Doyle said: “I was delighted with him. It wasn’t a case of popping the bonnet and seeing what he had under the engine, it was just a case of letting him have a good feel of the track and he coped with it very well. “As you can see he is a very neat horse with a quick action. He is very well balanced and he relaxed beautifully the way round. "When we came down Tattenham Corner he swapped his leads nicely and then flicked out in the straight. “You would be pretty hopeful the track shouldn’t be a problem for him judged on today’s evidence. “The pace you will be going on race day is completely different to what we did this morning. "But you are still going around on the same ground and it is just a good opportunity for the horses to get across the roads. “I’ve not ridden a Derby winner so it is hard for me to say what credentials you need for a Derby horse, but I think Damysus certainly has a lot of the credentials people look for. “I’ve had eight goes and finishing sixth is the best I’ve done. It took Frankie (Dettori) long enough to win it so it shows how tough it is. “Wathnan Racing is very much in its infancy and they have had huge success so far, but to win a race like the Derby so early on would be magical for the team.”

Although Doyle, who returned to riding last week following a spell out with a broken collarbone, is yet to ride Damysus in public since his debut success at Southwell in December he insists there were lots of positives to take out of his recent Dante second. He added: “It has to be positive (what you take out of the Dante) and he is so lightly raced. "He has taken big steps between each of his runs and he has been in the thick of it quite early in his career. “I think there are a few things you can upgrade slightly with that run at York. "He might have been slightly on the unfavoured part of the track that day and he had to make his challenge on his own. “He looked to be following the right horse in The Lion In Winter, but he didn’t take him far enough into the race so he had to pop out and do his own thing. “He did lean a touch left under pressure showing signs of inexperience so hopefully he has learnt from that."