Betfred Derby latest news | 'It is his life goal to win it' Ahmad Al Shaikh has sights on Epsom again with Al Wasl Storm

Owen Burrows admits it would be ‘massive’ if he could be the one to help owner Ahmad Al Shaikh fulfill his lifelong dream of winning the Betfred Derby with bargain-buy Al Wasl Storm.

The Dubai businessman has seen his green and white silks finish second in the Epsom Downs showpiece on two occasions with Khalifa Sat filling the runner-up berth in 2020 and Hoo Ya Mal occupying the same position in 2022. This year Al Shaikh, who saw Deira Mile from the Burrows yard finish fourth last year, will rely on the chances of 86-rated Chester maiden winner Al Wasl Storm, who was picked up for just 7,000 euros as a foal, to try and deliver him the success he craves above all else. And with the son of Affinisea appearing to move well during a spin at the annual Betfred Derby Gallops Morning at the track today Lambourn handler Burrows is optimistic he can out run his 150-1 price tag back at the course on June 7th. Burrows said: “He took a good enthusiastic hold. He just took a stride or two David (Probert) said coming down the hill to change his legs and get organised, but he galloped out really well in the last couple of furlongs and pointed his toe. “He is a different type of horse to Deira Mile who had been fourth in a Futurity Trophy whereas this lad the further he goes the better. “If one or two aren’t staying he should still be hitting the line strong. On ratings he has got a huge job to find, but as we have touched on the owner has been very lucky and he has rolled the dice a few times and not been far away so hopefully we can do the same again. “Ahmad has been second twice with 50/1 and 150/1 shots. He is so passionate about the race and it is his life goal to win it. “If we could be the one to tick that off it would be massive. Whether or not we will with a 150/1 chance is another matter, but as long as he can run well, and make us proud, then we will be happy. “We all do it for these big days and to have a runner on Derby day is always special."

While Al Wasl Storm will now take his place in the world’s most famous Classic, Burrows admits it shows just how far he has come in a short space of time following an inauspicious start to his career at Newbury last month. He added: “He was 7,000 euros as a foal from a National Hunt sale. We all look through the flat sales, but I’ll be honest I don’t look through the jumps sale. "The dam’s side has a bit of flat form to it. Fair play to Ahmad he has surpassed himself with this one. “I didn’t get him until summer time last year. He showed a bit in his work, but he is not a typical jumps bred horse as he is not a big unit. “He was well balanced and moved well. He went a bit weak at the back end so we put him away. He has always shown he has a bit of ability so it is not a total surprise. “To be honest at Newbury as he wasn’t thinking about racing. There was only one thing he was thinking about and it wasn’t racing. “The Newbury race will probably work out a strong one, but I said to Ahmad that he needs a run and he won’t be winning first time as mentally he wasn’t ready to be doing that. “We thought he might run a bit better than that, but he probably ran a race and a half before he got down to the start so I wasn’t too concerned. “Going to Lingfield was much better. At Chester it was only a maiden so let’s not get too excited, but he was very professional out in front and he kept picking up. He lengthened all the way to the line and they couldn’t get by him. “Mentally, he has improved with each start and he was good at Chester and this would have done him good here today. “Hopefully he can come here and acquit himself well. I’m very realistic, and he is only rated 86, but I’d like to think he will handle the place and he will be galloping on at the end whereas possibly there might be a few in there that are short runners.”