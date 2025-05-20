The race, run in honour of His Highness Aga Khan IV this year, has been won by O'Brien on 10 occasions including in the last two years with Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy.

The Lion In Winter heads O'Brien's team this year with Delacroix, Lambourn, Puppet Master and Shackleton also in contention to join him at Epsom.

Dee Stakes winner Mount Kilimanjaro was taken out of the running and he is expected to line up in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly the weekend before.

Ralph Beckett beat The Lion In Winter to the Dante Stakes with Pride Of Arras and he's one of two horses that could represent the trainer, Stanhope Gardens being the other.

Charlie Appleby only has Ruling Court amongst the 25 but Godolphin are double-handed with Saeed bin Suroor's Tornado Alert.