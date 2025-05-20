Aidan O'Brien has left five in the Betfred Derby at Epsom on June 7 as 25 horses remain in contention after Tuesday's scratchings.
The race, run in honour of His Highness Aga Khan IV this year, has been won by O'Brien on 10 occasions including in the last two years with Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy.
The Lion In Winter heads O'Brien's team this year with Delacroix, Lambourn, Puppet Master and Shackleton also in contention to join him at Epsom.
Dee Stakes winner Mount Kilimanjaro was taken out of the running and he is expected to line up in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly the weekend before.
Ralph Beckett beat The Lion In Winter to the Dante Stakes with Pride Of Arras and he's one of two horses that could represent the trainer, Stanhope Gardens being the other.
Charlie Appleby only has Ruling Court amongst the 25 but Godolphin are double-handed with Saeed bin Suroor's Tornado Alert.
Betfred Derby June 7, Latest Entries
- Al Wasl Storm (IRE) 3 9 2 Green Team Racing Owen Burrows
- Damysus 3 9 2 Wathnan Racing John & Thady Gosden
- Delacroix (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Green Storm (IRE) 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Charlie Johnston
- Lambourn (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Lazy Griff (GER) 3 9 2 Middleham Park Racing & Mr G Griffiths Charlie Johnston
- Luther 3 9 2 Mr P Hickman and Nicholas Jones Charlie Fellowes
- Nightime Dancer (IRE) 3 9 2 Stall Perlen Ab Richard Hannon
- Nightwalker 3 9 2 Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden
- Opportunity 3 9 2 Wathnan Racing William Haggas
- Pride of Arras (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett
- Puppet Master (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Purview 3 9 2 Juddmonte D. K. Weld Ireland
- Rogue Impact 3 9 2 The Rogues Gallery James Owen
- Rogue Millions 3 9 2 The Rogues Gallery James Owen
- Ruling Court (USA) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
- Sea Scout (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon & Ed Crisford
- Shackleton (IRE) 3 9 2 P Brant/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Stanhope Gardens (IRE) 3 9 2 Marcstown Ltd and New Chelsea Ralph Beckett
- Tennessee Stud (IRE) 3 9 2 Westerberg,Tabor,Magnier,Smith Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
- The Lion In Winter (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
- Too Soon 3 9 2 Too Soon Partnership Gary & Josh Moore
- Tornado Alert (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
- Tuscan Hills (FR) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Raphael Freire
- Wimbledon Hawkeye 3 9 2 The Gredley Family James Owen
