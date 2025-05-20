Menu icon
The Lion In Winter - rated 100P with Timeform after debut win
The Lion In Winter

Betfred Derby latest news | Aidan O'Brien leaves five in the Derby

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue May 20, 2025 · 1h ago

Aidan O'Brien has left five in the Betfred Derby at Epsom on June 7 as 25 horses remain in contention after Tuesday's scratchings.

The race, run in honour of His Highness Aga Khan IV this year, has been won by O'Brien on 10 occasions including in the last two years with Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy.

The Lion In Winter heads O'Brien's team this year with Delacroix, Lambourn, Puppet Master and Shackleton also in contention to join him at Epsom.

Dee Stakes winner Mount Kilimanjaro was taken out of the running and he is expected to line up in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly the weekend before.

Ralph Beckett beat The Lion In Winter to the Dante Stakes with Pride Of Arras and he's one of two horses that could represent the trainer, Stanhope Gardens being the other.

Charlie Appleby only has Ruling Court amongst the 25 but Godolphin are double-handed with Saeed bin Suroor's Tornado Alert.

Ryan Moore in conversation with Aidan O'Brien
The Lion In Winter - could it happen again?

Betfred Derby June 7, Latest Entries

  1. Al Wasl Storm (IRE) 3 9 2 Green Team Racing Owen Burrows
  2. Damysus 3 9 2 Wathnan Racing John & Thady Gosden
  3. Delacroix (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
  4. Green Storm (IRE) 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Charlie Johnston
  5. Lambourn (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs John Magnier,Mr M.Tabor & Mr D.Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
  6. Lazy Griff (GER) 3 9 2 Middleham Park Racing & Mr G Griffiths Charlie Johnston
  7. Luther 3 9 2 Mr P Hickman and Nicholas Jones Charlie Fellowes
  8. Nightime Dancer (IRE) 3 9 2 Stall Perlen Ab Richard Hannon
  9. Nightwalker 3 9 2 Juddmonte John & Thady Gosden
  10. Opportunity 3 9 2 Wathnan Racing William Haggas
  11. Pride of Arras (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs David Aykroyd Ralph Beckett
  12. Puppet Master (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, Mr M. Tabor Aidan O'Brien Ireland
  13. Purview 3 9 2 Juddmonte D. K. Weld Ireland
  14. Rogue Impact 3 9 2 The Rogues Gallery James Owen
  15. Rogue Millions 3 9 2 The Rogues Gallery James Owen
  16. Ruling Court (USA) 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby
  17. Sea Scout (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon & Ed Crisford
  18. Shackleton (IRE) 3 9 2 P Brant/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Aidan O'Brien Ireland
  19. Stanhope Gardens (IRE) 3 9 2 Marcstown Ltd and New Chelsea Ralph Beckett
  20. Tennessee Stud (IRE) 3 9 2 Westerberg,Tabor,Magnier,Smith Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
  21. The Lion In Winter (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr M. Tabor, D. Smith & Mrs John Magnier Aidan O'Brien Ireland
  22. Too Soon 3 9 2 Too Soon Partnership Gary & Josh Moore
  23. Tornado Alert (IRE) 3 9 2 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor
  24. Tuscan Hills (FR) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited Raphael Freire
  25. Wimbledon Hawkeye 3 9 2 The Gredley Family James Owen

