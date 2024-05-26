Betfred Derby latest: Ambiente Friendly faces Classic test at Epsom for James Fanshawe team

For those with live contenders in the Betfred Derby, now is the time the sleepless nights begin and the excitement levels start to build as the countdown to the world’s most famous Flat race creeps closer.

In that particular situation this year is the team at trainer James Fanshawe’s yard, where second favourite for the 2024 renewal of the prestigious mile and a half Group One showpiece Ambiente Friendly is a resident. While staff at the yards of Aidan O’Brien and Charlie Appleby are used to such pressures, for a large quantity of the team connected with the Newmarket handler it will be their first experience of dealing with such a situation including his son, and assistant trainer Tom. And while looking forward to the big day, the 27-year-old has taken a leaf out of his dad’s book in not jumping the gun with the the Gredley Family-owned son of Gleneagles, who has been the talk of the town since his success in the Listed William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes. Fanshawe said: “It is nice to be involved with a Derby runner. I’ve been doing this role for a relatively short time, but one thing I’ve learnt is that there are a lot of highs and lows. I think when you have something as exciting as a Derby runner you have to keep it balanced and not get too far ahead of yourself. “It is exciting to be part of it as it is something that is talked about not just among racing people, but a lot of people outside the sport. The Derby is normally dominated by the same people year so to have a horse with a live chance in it is exciting. I think a lot of people are behind him as people like the underdog.”

Growing up surrounded by horses a career working in racing was always likely to beckon for Fanshawe, who is now in his fourth year as assistant to his dad, but it wasn’t until mid way through his school days that he was bitten by the racing bug. Fanshawe said: “There was a long period, especially when I was in school, that I wasn’t involved as I am now, and with the good mares like Soviet Song and Frizzante I was still very young to appreciate them. “When I was very young I quite liked horses, but it was about the age of 11 that I decided I wanted to get back into the riding side of things. I got a racing pony and I really fell in love with it. Initially, it was just the riding side of things, but unfortunately I was never that good at that so it was never going to be a career for me. “You might not necessarily see it at the time, but being around the horses, and seeing how they come along, you learn so much from that and that really sparked my interest in the training side of things.” Spotting a good horse from an average one is all part of the art of training racehorses and Fanshawe insists it was clear that the team were dealing with a talented colt in Ambiente Friendly ahead of his debut at Leicester in September. Fanshawe added: “He came in and he was a hot horse. With horses like him you are thinking more about maintaining condition and keeping them in a good place mentally rather than finding out how good they are. “Initially we did a lot of cantering with him, but then we galloped him on the Limekilns at the back end of last year and he galloped really nicely. The thing that stood out for him was the amount of ground he was covering. “We had one of the heart rate monitors on him as well. He has this enormous stride length. For a little horse he was able to use himself really efficiently. “He did two bits of work before he ran, but just on those two bits of work you thought right we have got a nice horse here. I remember speaking to Tim Gredley before he ran at Leicester. We don’t have many winning newcomers, but I was quite upbeat about him. “We allowed him to use that stride and he won nicely before then going on to finish fourth in the Group Three Autumn Stakes on his next start."

