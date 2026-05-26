Betfred Derby Festival gallops morning | Balzac shoots for the moon in Derby

With £2,000,000 guaranteed and prize-money down to 10th a big field is anticipated for the world's most famous Flat race at Epsom on the first Saturday in June.

Sixth place is worth £50,000 with the new prize-money structure for the race and Chapple-Hyam, having her first Derby runner, is hopeful that Balzac can claim a piece of the pie.

He won at Kempton on April 1 before finishing third to Saxon Street in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom, while he was also third to Maltese Cross in the Lingfield Derby Trial on May 9.

Balzac is generally 150/1 with the bookies for the race and will be ridden by Silvestre De Sousa.

"I think it’s worth a crack to be finishing in the top six," Chapple-Hyam said at the Betfred Derby Festival gallops morning on Tuesday.

"I’m not saying I’m going to win, but I’m going to give it a go for the other part of the race. In a funny kind of way I would imagine Silvestre [De Sousa] will ride him for third place.

"On the other hand if they left him alone in front you’d be very happy! That’s unlikely.

"He’s by Japan out of a High Chaparral mare, we should be alright. I bought him as a foal for this race so it’s so far so good, the plan is working.

"He’s still learning, but as a horse to deal with he’s good mannered. He’s a nice mover, he’s got good front legs.

"To come down here was a good plus. He’s had a gallop, he’s had a race and he’s been to Lingfield which is like a mini Epsom.

"It was all learning for him [running at Epsom and Lingfield] as he only had one run as a two-year-old, so now he’s had four runs.

"I just felt if I was going to come to the Derby you need all the experience you can get.

"Silvestre said he slid down there nicely. He went to the start nicely, he wasn’t keen or pulling.

"We’ll give it a go. He goes on any ground, I’d like it how it is today, it’s perfect."