Betfred Derby Festival gallops morning | John Gosden hopeful for Oaks runner Legacy Link

The daughter of Dubawi won the Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York on her first start at three after racing three times as a juvenile including when fourth in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

She has not raced at Epsom, however, but Colin Keane reported that she handled the camber well as he took her for a gentle spin around the Downs.

Gosden said: "That’s the key thing of coming here, I learnt that a long time ago. I came with three horses in 1977 from Ballydoyle. I was told to go out the day before the race and canter them down the hill, a good canter.

"I came with The Minstrel, Valinsky and Be My Guest, all running in The Derby. So I thought if Vincent O’Brien does it… it’s a hard thing to rehearse anywhere else, Tattenham Corner. Left-handed and downhill, it’s not the normal way you work horses.

"She’s a Musidora winner and she did that well and she showed a good attitude. The extra distance seemed to suit her. Her mother stayed, she was with us, a mile and a half. Obviously she’s a Dubawi, who isn’t known for stamina, but she seemed to kick on strongly in the latter part of the Musidora.

"I thought they were two nice fillies. They started racing a little early that day. They started three and four furlongs down and at York that’s a long way to start racing. She finished well and we’ve been pleased with her since.

"We thought when she ran in the Fillies’ Mile last year at Newmarket, she ran on in the last part and we thought if we’ve got an Oaks filly it’s her. Hopefully, we’ll be there on the day."