ANALYSIS: Lordan it up on Lambourn

It looked a wide-open Derby beforehand as 18 colts assembled on Epsom Downs, the 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court taken out less than two hours before the race on account of the ground, but the race turned into a procession for Aidan O’Brien’s LAMBOURN who led from start to finish under 43-year-old jockey Wayne Lordan.

It was an 11th Derby success for the dominant O’Brien but a first for Lordan, who made a decisive move in the first furlong as he pushed his mount along vigorously to ensure he gained a lead that he wasn’t to give up, somewhat a theme of the two-day meeting.

Forecast showers didn’t materialise (until after the Derby, when there was an absolute downpour) as they raced ever so slightly on the soft side of good and while the conditions were deemed too slow for Ruling Court, it was early track position that did for a lot of the fancied horses as Lambourn dictated matters on the front end.

Stablemate Delacroix was shuffled back early under Ryan Moore, this race evidence that he doesn’t always get on the right one, Lordan’s victory the latest in a long line of Ballydoyle jockeys before him who were rewarded for their service with a Derby victory – the likes of Padraig Beggy, Seamie Heffernan and Emmet McNamara springing to mind.

Delacroix’s race was over very early and stablemate The Lion In Winter looked uncomfortable in a poor position from his wide draw. He disappointed as did all of the horses from the Dante Stakes, traditionally a strong trial, with the first two from York, Pride Of Arras and Damysus, finishing in the last two at Epsom.

The coal was being shovelled on Pride Of Arras at an early stage and he couldn’t hold his position around Tattenham Corner, where he began to drop back rapidly, while Damysus was well positioned in about fifth or sixth throughout but was already back-pedalling when squeezed for room at the top of the straight.

Meanwhile, Lordan was gradually winding up the pace on the front end and Lambourn could be called the winner a long way from home, staying tight and true to the rail, galloping on strongly as the field fanned out in vain in behind.

Three-and-three-quarter lengths ahead of the runner-up Lazy Griff at the line, this was the same one-two that came home in front in the Chester Vase, Lambourn learning plenty from the Roodee where he was ridden along at an early stage to get into his rhythm.