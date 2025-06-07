Ben Linfoot unpicks the result of the Betfred Derby at Epsom as Lambourn won yet another renewal for Aidan O'Brien.
Betfred Derby, Epsom, June 7 2025
Full result and free video replay
- LAMBOURN 13/2
- Lazy Griff 50/1
- Tennessee Stud 28/1
- New Ground 50/1
- Stanhope Gardens
- Tornado Alert
- Green Storm
- Nightime Dancer
- Delacroix
- Midak
- Sea Scout
- Nightwalker
- Rogue Impact
- The Lion In Winter
- Al Wasl Storm
- Tuscan Hills
- Pride Of Arras
- Damysus
ANALYSIS: Lordan it up on Lambourn
It looked a wide-open Derby beforehand as 18 colts assembled on Epsom Downs, the 2000 Guineas winner Ruling Court taken out less than two hours before the race on account of the ground, but the race turned into a procession for Aidan O’Brien’s LAMBOURN who led from start to finish under 43-year-old jockey Wayne Lordan.
It was an 11th Derby success for the dominant O’Brien but a first for Lordan, who made a decisive move in the first furlong as he pushed his mount along vigorously to ensure he gained a lead that he wasn’t to give up, somewhat a theme of the two-day meeting.
Forecast showers didn’t materialise (until after the Derby, when there was an absolute downpour) as they raced ever so slightly on the soft side of good and while the conditions were deemed too slow for Ruling Court, it was early track position that did for a lot of the fancied horses as Lambourn dictated matters on the front end.
Stablemate Delacroix was shuffled back early under Ryan Moore, this race evidence that he doesn’t always get on the right one, Lordan’s victory the latest in a long line of Ballydoyle jockeys before him who were rewarded for their service with a Derby victory – the likes of Padraig Beggy, Seamie Heffernan and Emmet McNamara springing to mind.
Delacroix’s race was over very early and stablemate The Lion In Winter looked uncomfortable in a poor position from his wide draw. He disappointed as did all of the horses from the Dante Stakes, traditionally a strong trial, with the first two from York, Pride Of Arras and Damysus, finishing in the last two at Epsom.
The coal was being shovelled on Pride Of Arras at an early stage and he couldn’t hold his position around Tattenham Corner, where he began to drop back rapidly, while Damysus was well positioned in about fifth or sixth throughout but was already back-pedalling when squeezed for room at the top of the straight.
Meanwhile, Lordan was gradually winding up the pace on the front end and Lambourn could be called the winner a long way from home, staying tight and true to the rail, galloping on strongly as the field fanned out in vain in behind.
Three-and-three-quarter lengths ahead of the runner-up Lazy Griff at the line, this was the same one-two that came home in front in the Chester Vase, Lambourn learning plenty from the Roodee where he was ridden along at an early stage to get into his rhythm.
He looked much sharper for his trial experience in the Derby, the thunderous style of this performance in stark contrast to O’Brien’s last Chester Vase winner to come on to Epsom and win, Ruler Of The World in 2013, who was held up for a late surge.
Indeed, O’Brien spoke afterwards of Lambourn staying further, raising the possibility of a St Leger tilt at Doncaster in September for which he is now the 3/1 favourite.
By Australia, this is the biggest win for him as a stallion and he becomes the fourth son of Galileo to sire a Derby winner after New Approach, Nathaniel and Frankel.
Lazy Griff ran a massive race in second for Charlie Johnston, the son of Protectionist making the most of his own Chester experience here as he sat close to the pace and kept on galloping for second.
He overtook another prominent racer, Sea Scout, who dropped to 11th from second late on, at the three pole and kept on well for a clear silver medal, belying his starting price of 50/1.
Not many made up ground from the rear but Tennessee Stud was one of them, Joseph O’Brien’s horse responding really well to pressure to grind out third having being positioned about 10th with half a mile to go.
One of the French raiders, New Ground, was held up in the last pair and looked to be struggling with the course, but he regathered his momentum and came from the clouds down the centre of the course for fourth, overtaking Stanhope Gardens who looked a certainty for a top-four spot a furlong from home.
We will find out how strong the Derby form is throughout the summer, as they drop in trip, go out in trip and take on their elders. Time will tell how good a Derby this is, as always.
But Lambourn was a decisive winner on the day. Well bred, well trained and well ridden, Lordan won the Derby in the first furlong, for all that he’ll have only believed it was happening once well in command inside the last.
