Big clash in the Coronation Cup
Betfred Coronation Cup: Eight remain in Group One

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat May 31, 2025 · 2h ago

Calandagan features among eight six-day acceptors for the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday.

The four-year-old, a spectacular winner of the King George at Ascot last season, is looking to return to winning ways having finished second on his last three starts albeit in the Juddmonte International, QIPCO Champion Stakes and Dubai Sheema Classic.

Giavellotto heads the opposition. Marco Botti’s charge finished fifth in the Meydan feature when unsuited by how the race developed having previously won the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.

Last year’s Irish Oaks winner You Got To Me is set to have her first start for Amo Racing, Aidan O’Brien could turn to Continuous and Jan Brueghel, Al Riffa is Joseph O’Brien’s representative and Ancient Wisdom and Bellum Justum complete the field.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

