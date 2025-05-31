Betfred Coronation Cup: Eight remain in Group One

Calandagan features among eight six-day acceptors for the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday.
The four-year-old, a spectacular winner of the King George at Ascot last season, is looking to return to winning ways having finished second on his last three starts albeit in the Juddmonte International, QIPCO Champion Stakes and Dubai Sheema Classic.
Giavellotto heads the opposition. Marco Botti’s charge finished fifth in the Meydan feature when unsuited by how the race developed having previously won the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.
Last year’s Irish Oaks winner You Got To Me is set to have her first start for Amo Racing, Aidan O’Brien could turn to Continuous and Jan Brueghel, Al Riffa is Joseph O’Brien’s representative and Ancient Wisdom and Bellum Justum complete the field.
