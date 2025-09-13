Betfred Champagne Stakes report and replay: Puerto Rico delivers

The Betfred Champagne Stakes was run in driving rain at Doncaster but Puerto Rico (8/1) could be called the winner from a long way out.
Aidan O’Brien’s charge was the most experienced runner in the field, having his sixth career start and put that to good use under Sean Levey.
Soon in front, he started to turn the screw from halfway and one by one his rivals were in trouble,
Inside the final furlong only Oxagon (13/8) briefly threatened to close him down but was still a length adrift at the line for a first career success.
“Speaking to Aidan and Ryan (Moore) beforehand, everything tactically for us was really straightforward. Ride him like there’s nothing else in the field, go forward, get into a rhythm, four down start building on it and he’ll like the trip and like the ground so see how you fare,” the winning rider told ITV Racing.
“Every furlong I was happy with him and he picked up quite nicely. I don’t think he needs these conditions but he felt like he improved for the step up in trip.
“I wasn’t going slow, they felt solid enough fractions for the grade and I was able to build on it. He’s got some really good form and was always going to put his head in front if he found any improvement which he did for going up to seven.”
