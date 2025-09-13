Betfred Champagne Stakes report and replay: Puerto Rico delivers

The Betfred Champagne Stakes was run in driving rain at Doncaster but Puerto Rico (8/1) could be called the winner from a long way out.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was the most experienced runner in the field, having his sixth career start and put that to good use under Sean Levey. Soon in front, he started to turn the screw from halfway and one by one his rivals were in trouble, Inside the final furlong only Oxagon (13/8) briefly threatened to close him down but was still a length adrift at the line for a first career success.