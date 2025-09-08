Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Saba Desert wins the Superlative
Saba Desert wins the Superlative

Betfred Champagne Stakes: Godolphin v Ballydoyle at Doncaster

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon September 08, 2025 · 3h ago

Charlie Appleby and Aidan O’Brien looks set to be strongly represented in Saturday’s Betfred Champagne Stakes.

The Godolphin trainer has two of the ten remaining entries in the Group Two contest in the shape of Superlative Stakes winner Saba Desert and Pacific Avenue. The Dubawi colt won on debut at Newmarket before finishing fourth in the Solario Stakes at Sandown, albeit beaten only a neck.

O’Brien has four options to choose from including Italy. He was beaten a length-and-a-quarter by Saba Desert at the July Meeting and would be three pounds better off with that rival at the weekend. He’s raced once since, finishing second to Gewan in the Tattersalls Acomb at York. That rival, trained by Andrew Balding, is also in the Doncaster race.

Brussels, Dorset and Puerto Rico complete the O’Brien team.

Cape Orator has won his last two including a valuable sales race at Deauville and is set to represent Ralph Beckett, with Cape Ashizuri, a winner at Ayr on debut for John and Sean Quinn, and wide-margin Sandown winner Oxagon (John and Thady Gosden) completing the field.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING