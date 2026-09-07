They appear among 13 six-day acceptors for the Town Moor contest, the former winning by two lengths at York and he’s one of five Aidan O’Brien-trained entries alongside Aix La Chapelle, Florida Bay, Sergei Diaghilev and South Dakota.

Godolphin have two fascinating potential candidates in impressive debut winners Desert Castle (Charlie Appleby) and Rock Montreal (Roger Varian).

Solario third Breacher could represent William Muir & Chris Grassick, while Karl Burke’s Rosberg has won his last two including a Listed race at Deauville last time.