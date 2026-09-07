Haffner comes a couple of lengths clear in the Acomb Stakes
Haffner comes a couple of lengths clear in the Acomb Stakes

Betfred Champagne Stakes entries: Haffner heads Aidan O'Brien team

Horse Racing
Mon September 07, 2026 · 2h ago

Tattersalls Acomb one-two Haffner and Rock Montreal could clash again in Saturday’s Betfred Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

They appear among 13 six-day acceptors for the Town Moor contest, the former winning by two lengths at York and he’s one of five Aidan O’Brien-trained entries alongside Aix La Chapelle, Florida Bay, Sergei Diaghilev and South Dakota.

Godolphin have two fascinating potential candidates in impressive debut winners Desert Castle (Charlie Appleby) and Rock Montreal (Roger Varian).

Solario third Breacher could represent William Muir & Chris Grassick, while Karl Burke’s Rosberg has won his last two including a Listed race at Deauville last time.

https://media.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17888340&lpid=159&bid=1615

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