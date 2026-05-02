It’s 3.40pm and the rush to the Newmarket winners’ enclosure is on.

Racegoers flock to get to their favoured spot; connections who’ve watched the race in there on the big screen try to dissect the action from the replay. It will take more than one viewing to let this sink in for some. In behind Gstaad is first back, heading to the runner-up spot under Ryan Moore. Aidan O’Brien is awaiting him. But for once we’re not there to talk to the master of Ballydoyle, or Charlie Appleby, trainer of Distant Storm who follows Gstaad through as he did on the track. All eyes are on George Boughey. And he’s being roared towards us, both from the gathering crowds on the steps next to the parade ring and those inside the hallowed winners’ enclosure.

Billy Loughnane acknowledges the crowd

He’s lifted from the ground, kissed on the cheek. There’s a high five from Tom Clover, Ed Crisford is in there to congratulate him. Everywhere he walks someone else wants to pass on their well-wishes. It seems everyone at Newmarket knows the trainer and wants to celebrate with him. Bow Echo has won the Betfred 2000 Guineas. And this is new, this is fresh. The trainer composes himself for what football reporters would consider an on-the-whistle Racing TV interview. He’s quietly spoken, the throat clearly recovering from the vocal encouragement given to his stable flagbearer through the final two furlongs. But the lips are trembling too, it’s sinking in. He’s looking over his shoulder for the return of the hero of the hour. He doesn’t have to wait long. At his first sighting of Billy Loughnane in the glistening yellow and black silks of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid the interview is over. The jockey, who turned 20 in March, is the emerging star of the weighing room. Boughey his equivalent in the training ranks. The rider roars in delight, the noise returned with a vengeance from the well-wishers the other side of the plastic railings. They’re here to welcome hometown heroes. He reaches down to embrace Boughey, the walk to the winners’ spot surrounded by cameras, applause and more shouts of celebration. And they’ve already dispelled the theory that this is a sub-par 2000 Guineas following the absences of Gewan, tragically, Publish and Zavateri. Albert Einstein ran himself out of contention too but here, taking a deserved drink of water, is a very worthy winner. He’s now unbeaten in four races. The exciting thing is we don’t know how high the bar is. But the sad element that his owner isn’t here to join in, having died suddenly in December. But he was being remembered in this moment, and for the key role he played in this success, urging caution when the younger members of the team wanted to press on in the autumn of 2025. “For his generation he looks a very good horse,” Boughey smiles, away from the pressure of the TV cameras and momentarily the high fives and backslaps that seem to pop up from nowhere. “I think he could be a superstar for Gstaad to finish where he did, a Breeders’ Cup winner….at the back-end of his two-year-old career I wanted to run Bow Echo in the Breeders’ Cup. Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, who will be watching on today, would be telling me I was right not to. He said no and he was right. The horse has matured and strengthened. “I sent him a video last year telling him how I wanted to run Bow Echo in the Dewhurst and he told me he’s not running, because he’s a child. And again, he was right. Look at how he’s matured, he was a child against men last year. Now he’s top of the pile.”

Billy Loughnane celebrates Bow Echo's 2000 Guineas win

And so, right now, is George Boughey. Not that he was feeling any pressure beforehand. “I’ve been very calm because this horse makes me very calm,” he adds, his only cause for concern seemed to be potentially missing his cue to go up and collect the trophy. “He’s a very easy horse to train and I’m a lucky person to train him.” And lucky to have Loughnane too. “I sound like a bit of a broken record talking about Billy. He is an outstanding jockey and an outstanding human being. He is the consummate professional as well. We walked the track three or four times this week and we had a plan in our head. “I think he is destined to be champion jockey and to do it at the highest level like that is showcasing his talent. I’m glad everyone is now getting to see what we see three or four times a week.” When the human stories are so strong, it can be easy to forget about the horse himself. But that’s never going to happen when you get a Classic winner like Bow Echo. “I think he’s a fast colt that stays which is obviously a huge asset. He’s not a Derby horse I don’t think, his strength was always his turn of foot, and I want to make him a champion miler if I can. The Irish Guineas is there; there’s Ascot then he has to take on the older horses,” Boughey continues. “I’d say we’ll look to make him a dual Guineas winner, but he will tell us. He’s a very expressive horse. “It’s very rare you find one that trains like him. To have his pedigree to back it up for me really was the champion element that we needed. Confidence was pretty high and his work had suggested that, so it was over to Billy to execute a beautiful ride and he did. “You could see going to post he has an amazing affinity with the horse and he’s almost a difficult ride because he’s so relaxed. For a horse to win a Guineas when he’s half-asleep out there and he’s trying to pick his gap, he executed it brilliantly.”

Betfred 2000 Guineas winner Bow Echo is top-class say Timeform handicappers