The Ballydoyle filly was in the middle of the pack and pushed along soon after halfway, making some limited headway into sixth. But the gameplan with Desert Flower was simple. Out she popped, to the front, and stayed there.

The winner and Lake Victoria were the two potential star fillies to bring unbeaten records with them to the Rowley Mile and only one ever looked like remaining intact.

Over in America Godolphin have also won the Kentucky Derby and Oaks. It feels like a weekend when those at the heart of the operation should take a step back and savour the moment.

“I’ll do this afterwards if that’s OK, I missed the winner yesterday coming in and don’t want to miss her".

It wasn’t a performance that blew you away through sheer brilliance, but there was tenacity and that power upon meeting the rising ground inside the final furlong which was such a feature of her bet365 Fillies’ Mile triumph in the autumn, was very much in evidence.

She looked to be a filly who was racing at a mile for the final time although Appleby, wisely, wants to head home and let things settle down before the team definitively decide where she heads next.

Epsom and the Betfred Oaks is a very short-priced favourite, especially as she is one herself for that race. The trainer also smiled when told the sponsors had offered a bonus for any filly who completes the Triple Crown this season.

And if you want to be excited about her prospects of adding another Classic or two to her tally, it’s the way she grabbed the ground in that final 100 yards that fuels the dream.

On the run he’s enjoying right now, her trainer needs no second invitation to dream himself.

He’s free to talk in the moments before a tap on the shoulder summons him to go and collect another significant trophy.

So what of Epsom now, five minutes after he batted the first loosener away?

“It will be a healthy discussion to have as I see no reason why she won’t get further as she settles well. I know we have gone out and made it today, but she was quite happy on the front end there, but she can normally take a lead and the one thing she looks like she will do is stay, but it is a division to be looked at for sure. I see no reason why not (going to Epsom) at the moment, but they are discussions we will have as a team,” he said.

“At the moment all I want to do is have a nice, relaxing week to be honest with you. It is great as if you are not thinking about it (these big races), well you are not in a very good position, but we are in a very privileged position to have these colts, and this filly, about where we dream about going next. She is the best filly I’ve had by far and the filly herself deserves the plaudits today.”