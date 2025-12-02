Betfair Tingle Creek: The case for Il Etait Temps

David Ord makes the case for Il Etait Temps going into Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

A day after the HWPA Awards, you tend to give yourself an easy task or two. Make the case for Il Etait Temps in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase you ask? Well he’s odds-on, two pounds clear on Timeform ratings, his career best performance came over course-and-distance in the spring and if the rain does arrive, he's perfectly at home in testing conditions too. Done. Now pass me the Christmas After Eights. Well it's not quite that simple is it.

After all Jonbon’s in here, he’s won 13 of his 18 races including this very race for the last two seasons. His peak Timeform performance rating 181+ is exactly the same figure as Il Etait Temps reached when beating him in the Celebration Chase here in April. But the Irish raider has the younger legs, is potentially on the upgrade and right at the top of his game. Jonbon is also in Sunday's Sky Bet Peterborough Chase. Il Etait Temps' two defeats over fences to date both came at the hooves of Gaelic Warrior at Limerick over Christmas 2023 and in the Arkle the following spring. As he plugged onto third after a couple of mistakes that day, there was little sense that he was the potential Grade One two-mile crackerjack in the race. But that journey began the following month with victories at Aintree and Punchestown. A setback last autumn looked to have ruled him out for the season but as the Mullins battalion peppered Britain in the spring in the pursuit of a second trainers’ title, he was off the treatment table and brilliant in Esher.

