Betfair Tingle Creek report and free video replay | Jonbon jovial in testing Tingle

Jonbon got the job done against three rivals in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson's horse was sent off the 30/100 favourite in heavy conditions on a day when his stablemates Constitution Hill and Shishkin were taken out of the rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle on the same card. Jonbon's trainer enjoyed serene viewing in the feature, though, as Jonbon jumped well enough to beat inferior rivals as he continued his journey to a possible meeting with old rival El Fabiolo in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham in March. Betfair and Paddy Power left the full-brother to Douvan unchanged at 5/2 for the day two highlight at the spring Festival. Only four went to post with Boothill a non-runner but Gary Moore’s Haddex Des Obeaux made sure there was no hanging about. Nico de Boinville had Jonbon settled in second but when the runners went out down the back straight he was jumping so well he soon found himself upsides. Edwardstone survived a bad blunder at one of the Railway Fences but did not lose much momentum and he soon got involved on the turn for home. Briefly Jonbon looked like he may have a real fight on his hands but his class come to the fore and he was soon back on the bridle. Having safely jumped the last fence Jonbon stayed on strongly to beat Edwardstone by two and three-quarter lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Henderson said: “I was never worried about running him compared to the other guys because the chase course is generally just soft winter ground. “He is growing up all the time. We had a gallop at Windsor believe it or not earlier in the year and he had a little away day at Newbury. He got himself very geed up in those sort of preps, but by the time he got to Cheltenham the other day he has travelled well in the horsebox, and he settled well here. He is not sweating anymore, and he is growing up on that front. “It was always going to be tough in this ground. Rightly we said hang on to him for as long as possible today because that is the sort of ground you could get caught out on. The horse loves to really attack, but it was essential to try and keep your powder a bit dry today. It was the plan to hang on to him a bit longer than you might do in other circumstances. He is an attacker, and you can really let him rip, but that would be a bit dangerous in these conditions. “His jumping very well this season. He was a novice last season when he was taking on the very old professional chasers. Today he has grown up now to being a senior and he is doing that well. “When you are 30/100 on you are quite pleased when it is over. He is very good. These games are not easy to play in this sort of ground. It was a good honest gallop and his jumping was good and it was proper Sandown two mile chasing, just in very slow ground which was tough for them all. “A class horse can handle everything, so they tell me. I’ve always thought he would be a better horse on better ground as he moves so well. “Possibly he wasn’t at his best at Cheltenham last season, but take nothing away from El Fabiolo, and we have got a fair bit to find, but we did beat him a head in a Grade One hurdle the season before so it is one all. We will be watching him carefully tomorrow no doubt. “I can’t see that they will meet on the way, and I don’t think we will be going to Ireland and I’m rather hoping Willie (Mullins) will play the same game as us and we will get ready for a match in March. “There was a time last season that I thought he wanted further, but to be fair even since then he has shown us he is a two miler so I think we have to stick to that plan. I’m surprised as after Cheltenham last season I was sure he wanted two and a half, but as it has planned out we have got stuck at two miles and that is where we are pigeon holed for now. “The obvious ones in the meantime are the Game Sprit and Clarence House then we will meet him (El Fabiolo) in March.”

Nico de Boinville enjoys his Tingle Creek success

Alan King said of Edwardstone: “I don’t think the mistake made much of an effect as he jumped well after that. Tom (Cannon) actually still thinks he is as good as ever. We have just got a superstar in front of us, and I couldn’t be happier with him really. "I did expect him to get closer, but this wouldn’t really be his ground. I know he won a handicap hurdle at Market Rasen on heavy ground but that was off 130 or something. He has run a hell of a race and I’m very proud of him. He certainly doesn’t go to the King George, but I will have a chat with the owners. "I might try and give him one run in the new year in January or February over two and a half and then decide whether we go for the Queen Mother or the Ryanair. That’s the one that is in my mind the Ascot Chase. We will enjoy today then think. I want to try him over two and a half and try to avoid Jonbon.”