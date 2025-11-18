Betfair Tingle Creek preview: Il Etait Temps 4/7 favourite

Il Etait Temps is 4/7 favourite with the sponsors after nine horses were entered for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase on December 6.

Willie Mullins' charge returned from a long spell on the sidelines to win the Celebration Chase over course-and-distance in April, his sole start of last season, and returned to action with a fluent success in the Clonmel Oil Chase earlier this month. Jonbon has won the last two renewals of the Sandown feature but is a 7/2 chance after proving no match for L'Eau Du Sud in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham last Friday. Dan Skelton's winner of the contest is second favourite at 11/4. Gavin Cromwell's Arkle runner-up Only By Night and Solness complete a three-strong Irish team.

Safer Gambling Week 2025