Betfair Tingle Creek preview: Il Etait Temps 4/7 favourite

Il Etait Temps is 4/7 favourite with the sponsors after nine horses were entered for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase on December 6.
Willie Mullins' charge returned from a long spell on the sidelines to win the Celebration Chase over course-and-distance in April, his sole start of last season, and returned to action with a fluent success in the Clonmel Oil Chase earlier this month.
Jonbon has won the last two renewals of the Sandown feature but is a 7/2 chance after proving no match for L'Eau Du Sud in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham last Friday. Dan Skelton's winner of the contest is second favourite at 11/4.
Gavin Cromwell's Arkle runner-up Only By Night and Solness complete a three-strong Irish team.
Betfair Spokesperson, James Mackie said: “The 2025 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase sees nine runners head to post at the latest declaration stage with a strong Irish challenge in the offing.
“Willie Mullins’ Il Etait Temps leads the betting at 4/7 having made a brilliant start to the season in the Clonmel Oil Chase and was a victor in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase at Sandown last season.
“The 1-2 from Cheltenham’s Shloer Chase this season are the leading British hopes with L’eau du Sud in the betting at 11/4, with dual winner of the race Jonbon looking to land a third consecutive win in the contest at 7/2.
“Only By Night for Gavin Cromwell comes next at 10/1 off the back of her success in the Grade 3 Barberstown Castle Chase, with dual Grade 1 victor last season Solness making up the rest of the Irish challenge at 20/1 looking to go better than his fourth in the race last term.”
Betfair Tingle Creek - sponsors bet: 4/7 Il Etait Temps 11/4 L'eau du Sud 7/2 Jonbon 10 Only By Night 16 Gidleigh Park 20 Libberty Hunter, Solness 25 Boothill 33 Edwardstone
