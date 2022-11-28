Shishkin, Edwardstone and last year's winner Greaneteen feature among the potential runners in Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase - check out our horse-by-horse guide.

Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (Grade 1) When: 2.55 Saturday, December 3 Where: Sandown Park, Esher Winner's prize: £99,663 Where to watch: ITV Racing and Racing TV Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

CAPTAIN GUINNESS (Henry De Bromhead) - Sky Bet odds: 12/1

Still only a seven-year-old and he's won Grade 2 and Grade 3 events in Ireland but often found life more challenging when travelling to Britain. Beaten almost six lengths by Greaeteen in this race last year and there's a strong case to suggest this weekend's edition has even more strength to it. Will be trying to pick up the pieces late in the day, but the principals could be away and gone.

DUNVEGAN (Pat Fahy) - Sky Bet odds: 25/1

Had looked more of a stayer in the making before drop back in trip and positive tactics really sparked some major improvement last season, winning big handicaps at Fairyhouse in November and January before finishing (12 lengths) second to Chacun Pour Soi in top-class event at the Dublin Racing Festival. Missed the spring campaign but has had a spin on the Flat recently which should help fitness-wise and he's likely to help make Saturday's race a true test at the distance. Chances are he'll be outclassed when it matters most, though.

EDWARDSTONE (Alan King) - Sky Bet odds: 3/1

Second stint at novice chasing worked wonders for him last year, winning five on the spin including the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham, despite being brought down at Warwick first time back in November 2021. Wasn't at all disgraced when signing off previous campaign with Aintree second to Gentleman De Mee, though current season yet to get going after missing intended engagements at Cheltenham and Ascot on account of the good ground. Likely to get suitable conditions here but he's suddenly in the big league and will arguably need another career-best to get back to winning ways on belated return.

FUNAMBULE SIVOLA (Venetia Williams) - Sky Bet odds: 25/1

Possibly one of those who will fall somewhere beaten top-level handicapper and genuine Grade 1 contender but he's got a cracking attitude and jumps oh so neatly too. Took advantage of others not firing when second to Energumene in the Queen Mother Champion Chase (40/1) at Cheltenham before a disappointing run when stepped back up to two and a half miles at Aintree the following month. Runner-up in the Peterborough Chase first time out last term and has won when fresh in the past, while the Williams yard is cranking through the gears which looks another positive. Still only seven and could have a bit more improvement in him too, though he'll clearly need it.

GENTLEMAN DE MEE (Willie Mullins) - Sky Bet odds: 9/1

Quite quickly got the hang of things over fences after a rusty start last season, culminating with striking win over Sporting Life Arkle hero Edwardstone at Aintree in April. That marked him down as one of the leading novices so really disappointing to see he looked beaten before unseating Mark Walsh on his seasonal bow at Naas on November 12. Will need to come on an awful lot from that to be competitive here, but the engine is there and his jumping had become something of an asset prior to the recent mishap. Possibly best watched, on balance.

GREANETEEN (Paul Nicholls) - Sky Bet odds: 15/8

Has won three Grade 1 contests over two miles in the past couple of seasons and they've all come over this course and distance which obviously bodes well. Stepped up on comeback fourth in the Haldon Gold Cup to win this event 12 months ago so the fact he was able to win the same Exeter handicap from a lofty mark of 168 earlier this month suggests he's probably better than ever and another seriously bold bid can be expected.

SHISHKIN (Nicky Henderson) - Sky Bet odds: evens

Reportedly found the gruelling ground conditions dead against him when pulled-up as the odds-on favourite in the Queen Mother Champion Chase when last seen. Clearly miles better than that when firing on all cylinders (has plenty of winning form on soft ground) and no doubt the one they all have to beat on his seasonal return with the Henderson yard very much up and running in recent weeks.