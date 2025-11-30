Betfair Tingle Creek Chase preview: Dan Skelton expects Jonbon to bite back at Sandown

The seven-year-old served notice that he will be a force to be reckoned with in all the leading two mile chases this season with a commanding victory over Jonbon in the Grade Two Shloer Chase at Cheltenham earlier this month.

But, having watched L’Eau du Sud storm to glory over course distance last season in the Grade One Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase, it has left Skelton excited about his chances of further top level success at the Esher venue.

Skelton said: “He is very well and I don’t really have any negatives. It is hard to say he is going to have improved since Cheltenham, but I think a similar run will get him very close to winning. I’m sure he will run a very solid race and there will be no excuses.

“A horse like Jonbon, who is now a year older, with a run under his belt will do him the world of good no doubt.

“It is handy when they win around the track in similar conditions as it means you can go back there full of hope. I’m looking forward to it. We will go there though in as good a form as we can have him and if he runs like he does at Cheltenham I’m sure he will go very close."