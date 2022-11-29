Paul Nicholls fired a warning shot to his Betfair Tingle Creek rivals today and insisted last year’s hero Greaneteen is the one to beat as the trainer bids to secure a record-extending 13th victory in the Grade One contest.

The eight year old enjoyed a season to remember last term, twice winning Grade One prizes at Sandown Park including a 12-length demolition job of Sceau Royal in the Celebration Chase in April. And while there looks set to be a smart field standing in his way this Saturday, including last year’s Arkle Trophy hero as well as the returning Nicky Henderson-trained Shishkin, Nicholls believes Greaneteen sets the standard on the back of what was arguably a career best effort to win the Grade Two Haldon Gold Cup on return at Exeter earlier this month. Speaking on Tuesday morning he said: “He’s come out of Exeter well and we’re really happy with him. He’s going to have a school tomorrow morning and work on Thursday morning so we’re pleased.

“He was much better at Exeter than he was last year when he was beaten, though he wasn’t as ready last year as he had a few problems. His whole work from the start of the season has been completely different from what it was a year ago, he’s a much more improved horse and he ran like it. “To win off a mark of 168 and beat decent horses in the manner he did just confirmed that we’re looking at a much better horse this year. He’s only eight and I actually think he got better in the spring. His best run was in the Celebration Chase at Sandown in April but he’s definitely taken a step forward this year, both in his work at home and physically. “I think Shishkin has got to beat us at the moment. You’d have to say that this is a home game for us in a lot of ways as he loves Sandown. Poor Shishkin had a few issues in the spring so he’s got to bounce back to form. He beat us at Kempton in very soft ground (in the Grade Two Desert Orchid Chase) and I wish I’d not run him that day as he’d had a hard race in this. “I’d put a line through that run as it wasn’t Greaneteen at his best but we’re very happy and I just think at the moment, with where we are, that he’s the one to beat. “There are some smart horses in there. Edwardstone was very progressive last year and Shishkin on his day is very good, so it will be an interesting race. My horses love good ground and it’s going to be a dry week, so that’s a plus for him.”