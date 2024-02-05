Betfair Super Saturday: Shishkin 2/5 for Denman Chase glory

Shishkin is 2/5 with the sponsors to win Saturday's Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday after figuring among five six-day entries.
Nicky Henderson's star blotted his copybook when refusing to race on his intended reappearance at Ascot but was still in front when stumbling and unseating Nico De Boinville two out in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.
Chief threat looks to be Fleur De Lys Chase runner-up Protektorat (3/1) who is set to represent the Skeltons, with Hitman (7/1) Paul Nicholls' sole entry.
Does He Know and Sam Brown complete the possible field.
Boothill is currently edging out Edwardstone for favouritism in the Betfair Game Spirit Chase on the same card.
Harry Fry's charge is the sponsors' 6/4 market leader with Edwardstone 2/1 as both look to bounce back to form. The former fell when bidding to complete a hat-trick for the season at Kempton over Christmas, while Alan King's charge was far too keen stepped up to two-and-a-half miles in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at the same track last month.
Last year's winner Funambule Sivola (4/1), Editeur Du Gite (5/1), Calico (10/1) and Amarillo Sky (14/1) are the other entries.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.