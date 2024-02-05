Betfair Super Saturday: Shishkin 2/5 for Denman Chase glory

Shishkin is 2/5 with the sponsors to win Saturday's Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday after figuring among five six-day entries.

Nicky Henderson's star blotted his copybook when refusing to race on his intended reappearance at Ascot but was still in front when stumbling and unseating Nico De Boinville two out in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. Chief threat looks to be Fleur De Lys Chase runner-up Protektorat (3/1) who is set to represent the Skeltons, with Hitman (7/1) Paul Nicholls' sole entry. Does He Know and Sam Brown complete the possible field.