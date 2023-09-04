Betfair Sprint Cup tips: Long-range Value Bet preview for Haydock

A hot week in the north west of England may be welcome news for those super-shrewd holidaymakers heading for the Lakes just as all the kids have cleared off back to school, but it’s grave news for some of us antepost punters.

Spycatcher was the long-range selection for Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup but with ‘good, good to soft’ ground no doubt drying rapidly on Monday and the weather for the rest of the week set extraordinarily fair, I fear it’s going to take some herculean irrigation from the good folk at Haydock for Karl Burke’s five-year-old to even stand his ground come the final decs on Thursday.

Never say never at this track, but Spycatcher can’t have it soft enough in truth and we’re seemingly fighting a losing battle when it comes to him despite featuring among 23 five-day acceptors. Stop me when you can tell that owners Highclere Thoroughbreds supplementing George Boughey's Believing has filled me with a sense of foreboding...

It’s never a great starting point but you can’t let a dicey antepost bet put you off if there’s still an angle to be found and with second-favourite Kinross surely also a doubtful runner given the forecast, it's no massive shock to see Shaquille go odds-on across the board.

He’s just about secured champion sprinter bragging rights already – win, lose or draw at the weekend and Ascot on Champions Day – but he’s still occasionally more ‘naughty boy’ than ‘messiah’ according to connections and no matter how good any individual horse is, it’s not easy to keep rattling off the Group 1 wins throughout a long sprint campaign.

I could be clutching rather but perhaps his sluggish tendencies at the start will one day catch up with Shaquille and, with trainer Julie Camacho sending out just three winners from over 50 starters since a memorable July Cup, I’m pretty keen to have another each-way dart before the field cuts up again come the weekend.