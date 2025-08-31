Betfair Sprint Cup tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Haydock Park feature

Don't miss our horse-by-horse guide to Saturday's Group 1 feature at Haydock - the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes.

ANNAF (Trainer: Michael Appleby) Ran well for a long way in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes last month but never really threatened to win a Group 1 and hasn’t had his head in front since landing a Group 2 in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of 2024.

ART POWER (Tim Easterby) Memorably broke through at the highest level on Champions Day in 2023 but winless in nine outings last year and a belated comeback at the Curragh last month only hinted at a revival. More rain the better for his chances, with some forecast through midweek.

BEAUVATIER (Yann Barberot) Smart performer from six furlongs up to a mile and he copes well with ease underfoot (untried on good to firm). A bit in-and-out so far this time around but his one-length fourth to King Of Blue from Ascot last autumn would bring him into the equation from an each-way perspective.

DILIGENT HARRY (Clive Cox) Has won eight times from 16 all-weather starts but remains without a turf victory from 17 attempts which obviously tempers enthusiasm somewhat. Not getting any quicker at the age of seven so hard to envisage a new career best here.

INISHERIN (Kevin Ryan) Hasn’t quite lived up to the hype following his Commonwealth Cup success over Lake Forest at Royal Ascot last summer but did snare the Duke Of York earlier this year after a fine ride from Ryan Moore. Shouldn't be judged too harshly on last month’s Deauville effort when effectively racing alone away from the action and he’s the sort to bounce back, although worth underlining he only beat three home in this event 12 months ago.

Inisherin (right) wins the Duke Of York

JAMES’S DELIGHT (Clive Cox) Been a productive time for owners Paul and Clare Rooney and trainer Clive Cox lately and this gelding was last seen winning a Group 2 at the Curragh back in May. Has had to miss the odd potential engagement on account of quick ground through the summer since then but worthy of his place in this contest and could run a big one if the weather plays ball.

KIND OF BLUE (James Fanshawe) In a rich vein of form around this time last year, beaten a head in the Sprint Cup before opening G1 account at Ascot on Champions Day in the autumn. Hasn’t delivered on that huge promise as a four-year-old just yet but still only made 10 lifetime starts and last month’s Curragh third was definitely something on which he can build. Could be brought back to the boil to play a major hand in the big September/October events again.

LAZZAT (Jerome Reynier) World-class performer who was snapped up by Wathnan Racing prior to landing the big one over this trip at Royal Ascot in June. Beaten at odds-on in the Maurice de Gheest last month but every right to be on the scene when it matters most if taking to Haydock at the first time of asking.

MY MATE ALFIE (Ger Lyons) Boasts a fine strike-rate and seemingly still on the improve after a string of good efforts in defeat so far this season, most recently when splitting Bucanero Fuerte and Kind Of Blue in Curragh Group 3 last month. Goes on all types of ground and tries very hard but probably just lacks that touch of star quality required to emerge on top in this.

RUN TO FREEDOM (Henry Candy) Fantastic servant and although he hasn't won a race since landing a Listed event at Salisbury in May 2023, he continues to hold his own at a very good level and rolled back the years to some extent when finishing third in this year's July Cup on his most recent run. No sure thing to repeat the dose here (down the field in 2023 edition of the Sprint Cup) and others appeal more.

AIN’T NOBODY (Kevin Ryan) Fascinating three-year-old who won the Windsor Castle Stakes at Ascot last June and produced a new PB when runner-up dropped back to five furlongs in last month's Nunthorpe Stakes (wore first-time cheekpieces). Backing up that 100/1 effort won't be easy but connections appear keen to have another shot at Group 1 level rather than go straight to the Ayr Gold Cup, for which he is 13lb well-in at the weights in light of the improved York run.

ALMERAQ (William Haggas) Another three-year-old and arguably the one with most potential in the entire list of entries. Form from last year, and when second at Yarmouth in June, has worked out really well since and he delivered a jaw-dropping performance to win by five lengths on handicap debut at Ayr last time out. Has gone up 15lb in one fell swoop and well entitled to try his hand in this sort of company at some point, but the Ayr Gold Cup is also likely to be a tempting alternative and the fact trainer William Haggas has supplemented thriving filly Sky Majesty could suggest he might skip this weekend with the Shadwell horse.

BIG MOJO (Michael Appleby) Smart two-year-old last term who showed he’d trained on when winning at Ascot in the spring. Run well in defeat since, including when beaten a neck in the July Cup, and likely to appreciate a return to six furlongs after getting tapped for toe at Goodwood last time. Ran well in the Sandy Lane on his only previous visit earlier this season.

No Half Measures holds off Big Mojo to win the July Cup

WHISTLEJACKET (Aidan O'Brien) Didn’t really get away on terms and couldn’t fight his way into a challenging position in the July Cup last time out but arguably better judged on his staying-on sixth in the Commonwealth Cup. Was a busy two-year-old and he won first time back at the end of April so there’s a small chance he has peaked but still gives the impression there's a bit more to offer at the top table. Won’t mind if there's rain around.

FLORA OF BERMUDA (Andrew Balding) A third potential runner for Wathnan (along with Lazzat and Kind Of Blue) and she should not be ignored after the one poor run in the July Cup last time, badly missing the start and never able to get on terms at Newmarket. Had previously run two big races when second to Inisherin at York and third behind Lazzat at Royal Ascot, while the heavier the rain showers this week the better as she’s well proven on softer ground too.

NIGHTEYES (David O'Meara) Knows how to get her head in front but has ground to make up on a couple of these rivals from Royal Ascot in June, York in July and the Curragh last month when only fifth. Needs a jump up in form and hard to recommend despite being 1-1 at Haydock (handicap winner last June).

NO HALF MEASURES (Richard Hughes) Took everyone by surprise when popping up at 66/1 in the July Cup last time, after which her trainer nominated this event as her likely next port of call. No obvious reason why she won't produce something similar (has won on good to firm and heavy) as her six-furlong record all told is superb (21111) but also no great surprise if it happened to be something else's ‘turn at the top’ this weekend.

RAGE OF BAMBY (Eve Johnson Houghton) Started the season on a real low note but suddenly produced a smooth performance to win the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury. Returned to the same venue for last month's Hungerford (G2) but could manage only fourth having raced with the choke out early on. A return to sprinting should suit on that evidence but she completely bombed out on her only previous Haydock outing and could be one to watch at this sort of level.

CELANDINE (Ed Walker) Thrown into the deep end in the Nunthorpe on just her third start as a three-year-old last time and perhaps unsurprisingly found things happening a bit quickly for her. Could be more comfortable racing over six furlongs on this course but she’s got around 7-10lb to find with the pick of these and hard to see where the improvement is going to come from.

SAYIDAH DARIYAN (Richard Hughes) Stablemate of No Half Measures and was reasonably well-fancied (8/1) for last month’s Nunthorpe at York, where she got a little fractious in the gate and missed a beat at the start. Came home to good effect, though, and was only beaten four lengths by Asfoora in the end, while her earlier defeat of Nighteyes over this six-furlong trip was pretty emphatic. Still open to improvement and could be worth another chance at the highest level having been a staying-on fourth in the Commonwealth Cup prior to the two York runs.

Richard Hughes is all smiles after No Half Measure's victory

SKY MAJESTY (William Haggas) Supplemented into the frame on Monday and her shrewd team clearly looking to strike again while the iron is hot after Listed and Group 3 wins at Naas in recent weeks. Can't be discounted given her trainer won this event last year but still has a bit to find with Time For Sandals on their Royal Ascot running and Sayidah Dariyan from Chelmsford earlier in the year as well.

TIME FOR SANDALS (Harry Eustace) Highly promising at two and has looked a big improver this year, winning the Commonwealth Cup from Arizona Blaze (form working out well recently) and proved it no fluke with a close third in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood last month. Seemed to finish with a little petrol in that tank that day, having briefly been checked at a key point, and that race could hardly have worked out much better in the Nunthorpe. Trainer reportedly on weather watch but she's expected to benefit from return to six furlongs.

Verdict With the British and Irish sprinters all seemingly beating each other this season, it's no real surprise that a couple of the biggest prizes in this division have gone overseas, with Asfoora winning the Nunthorpe and Lazzat bagging the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes earlier in the summer. The latter is back for more this weekend but he's been a shade disappointing in the Maurice de Gheest since so doesn't look untouchable, particularly at such skinny early prices. Fellow Wathnan entries Flora Of Bermuda, who can be excused the July Cup flop after fluffing the start, and KIND OF BLUE are both fascinating contenders in their own right, with preference for James Fanshawe's colt at 12/1. He was only beaten a head here 12 months ago and looks to be coming back to the boil for the autumn following his third in Ireland last time out. The forecast seems favourable and it's hoped his master trainer has been working back from Haydock and Ascot again all year. Elsewhere, Time for Sandals was the big eyecatcher at Goodwood and that form was given several significant boosts in the Nunthorpe, with Asfoora, Frost At Dawn, Night Raider and Jm Jungle all performing really well at York subsequently. The return to six furlongs is bound to suit Harry Eustace's Commonwealth Cup-winning filly but there's a chance she is kept back for the Flying Five at the Curragh so can't be recommended antepost at this point. Published at 1510 BST on 01/09/25