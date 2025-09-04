Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes preview: Favourite Lazzat seeks world dominance ahead of Haydock clash

Lazzat’s trainer Jerome Reynier is brimming with confidence as his star sprinter bids to bounce back to peak form in Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes.

It may be 17 years since the Haydock Park feature went the way of a French-trained horse, African Rose landing the prize for trainer Criquette Head-Maarek in the colours of Khalid Abdullah on that occasion, but Lazzat is a warm 2/1 favourite with the sponsors to claim his second big British prize of the year having won the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Since starring in June, the four-year-old Lazzat has been beaten as odds-on favourite when only second to Sajir after racing keenly in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, a shock reverse for which Reynier partly blames himself. Speaking on a press Zoom call organised The Jockey Club on Thursday afternoon, the trainer reflected on the Deauville defeat, saying: “He was racing after 50 days off and we brought him to Deauville five days prior to the race. We think he got a little bit of freshness between his travel and the race. “Last year when we won the Maurice de Gheest he came the day before. So this time (at Haydock) he’s running after 27 days off and he will be travelling the day before. I think he’s had enough work to make sure he won’t be too fresh or too keen. “He’s been staying in Deauville all month and we’re happy with him. He had his last piece of work on the racecourse last Saturday, that was very nice. He moved well and behaved well. He looks amazing, physically.”

A son of Territories out of Australia mare Lastochka, Lazzat is bred to stay further and, having started his racing career over seven furlongs, made a couple of appearances - without success - over a mile at Sha Tin last December and at Saint-Cloud in the spring of this year. However, the drop back to six and a half furlongs last summer sparked a huge improvement when claiming his first top-level success in the 2024 Maurice de Gheest, and the return to sprinting also worked a treat at Chantilly in May this time around. “He doesn’t look like a pure sprinter physically. He looks like more of a miler, so that’s what we were thinking and it opens up more opportunities when you are able to stay a mile,” the trainer said regarding his experiments with distance. “Obviously, the more he was running, the faster he gets. We started over 1500 metres, he won two Group races and then he won the Maurice de Gheest over six and a half furlongs. So we were aiming for the Golden Eagle in Australia (over seven and a half) and he only got beaten in the final stages of the race there. “We tried twice over a mile after that but it’s probably too long for him. We went back over sprint distances and he won the Listed race at Chantilly, then he won in Ascot and that was the best prep for him to win this race.”