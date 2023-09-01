Betfair Sprint Cup: Sense Of Duty '50-50' to run

Sense Of Duty has the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes high on her list of priorities at the end of the season, with William Haggas’ filly described as “50-50” to make her eagerly-awaited return at Haydock next weekend.

The daughter of Showcasing is unbeaten in four starts since suffering her sole defeat on debut and was climbing the sprinting ranks rapidly before injury curtailed her progress shortly after impressing in Newcastle’s Chipchase Stakes last season. Off the track for over a year, the four-year-old is back in fast work with the hope of getting a first taste of Group One action in the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes on September 9. However, it appears Sense Of Duty will need to be giving all the right signals to make the trip to Merseyside, with connections prepared to remain patient with the talented speedster.