Betfair Sprint Cup report: Timeform verdict

The third of 4 open Group 1s over 6f in the British season, winners of the last 3 of those in attendance, alongside the Commonwealth Cup victors from both this year and last; this was the first time it had included French-trained raiders since African Rose won it in 2008 – a year when it was run at Doncaster – the well-backed Lazzat having already shown form good enough to win a standard renewal and sent off a short-priced favourite despite this being the biggest field for over a decade, such is the current open state of the sprinting division; they split into 2 groups before merging around halfway and the highest-dawn sextet that stayed towards the stand rail were certainly at an advantage, the first 4 coming from that group, including a pair in the same ownership as the aforementioned favourite who led home the bigger, albeit unfavoured pack.

BIG MOJO (IRE) had gone extremely close behind No Half Measures in the July Cup and seemed to benefit from the return to 6f in breaking his Group 1 duck, showing improved form with Buick taking over and becoming the first 3-y-o to win it since 2019, albeit seeming to hold a big positional advantage by racing near the stand rail; raced near side, prominent, produced to lead 2f out, driven out; likeable type, though recent history suggests he's unlikely to follow up such is the openness of the 6f division.

KIND OF BLUE seems to be building up to something, gradually getting closer to his best with each run as he finished runner-up in this race for the second successive year; raced near side, waited with, smooth headway over 2f out, ridden when bumped under 2f out, ran on; was well positioned in tracking the winner through but it's worth remembering that he peaked last autumn and he's likely to make a bold bid for a repeat victory in the Champions Sprint.

FLORA OF BERMUDA (IRE) was quickly back to breaking on terms and gave her all after 8 weeks off, this not far off her best, though she was in the favoured group; raced near side, mid-division, travelled smoothly, effort 2f out, switched 1f out, kept on.

RAGE OF BAMBY (IRE) confirmed that she's a smart sprinter, though like the trio that beat her was favoured by where she raced; raced near side, led overall, headed 2f out, not quicken final 100 yds.

LAZZAT (FR) looked the pick on form judged on his Royal Ascot success (beat 4 of these) but wasn't seen to best effect after being all the rage in the betting, still first home in his group; raced centre, pressed leader, pushed along over 2f out, kept on; remains the best sprinter in Europe on his day and a return to Ascot could see him return to something like his Jubilee form, already well established in the mud and ante-post quotes of 7/1 seem generous.