Betfair Sprint Cup report: Emaraaty Ana denies Starman

Emaraaty Ana (11/1) held off the late thrust of even-money favourite Starman to land the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The winner was completing a treble on the day for Andrea Atzeni and was hard on the bridle when going to the front approaching with a furlong-and-a-half to run. In contrast the market leader was flat to the boards and seemingly going nowhere before gathering momentum inside the distance, closing the leader down all the way to the line. However it came in time for the short-head winner, who broke the course record in the process.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning trainer Kevin Ryan said: “He deserves it, we’ve started riding him patiently and the horse has come alive for doing that. I’ve had huge faith in the horse and I’m delighted he’s done it. He’s as good a horse as I’ve trained – his work in a morning is brilliant. All my team at home have done a great job, we’re delighted.” The winner was introduced at 16/1 for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint by Saturday's sponsors, and Ryan signalled Del Mar as the target – for a race he won last year with Glass Slippers. He added: “I think that’s where you have to go now.”