Betfair Sprint Cup report and video replay: Montassib springs surprise

Favourite Inisherin raced up with the pace but was beaten two furlongs out.

The strong-travelling Unequal Love, like the winner trained by William Haggas, came home best of all in third.

Cieren Falon punched the air with delight as his his partner crossed the line, the Chipchase winner showing terrific resolution to get to and past the runner-up who was in front from the furlong pole.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A jubilant Fallon said: “What a performance, he’s a horse you have to have confidence in and take your time. He’s done nothing but improve and I’m very lucky to keep on him. To ride a Group One for Mr Haggas and Maureen (Haggas), I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today without them.”

Haggas was pleasantly surprised as he admitted he had expected “not much” coming into the race.

He said: “I thought Unequal Love might run well as she’s such a genuine filly, but I thought the ground would be too quick for Montassib. I also thought all the action would be on the stands rail. Now we have found his right trip, I’ve been running him over seven furlongs and a mile before. He’s pretty effective at six furlongs.

“I don’t like beating James at all because he’s my mate and we see each other every morning on the gallops, but we’re delighted to win. Cieren is doing really well, he’s had a couple of injuries which has been upsetting for him and annoying for us, but he’s riding with lots of confidence and gets a tune out of this horse, which is terrific.

“We were going to go to Ireland for a warm up for Ascot, but I guess it will be straight there (Champions Day) now. That six furlongs there if we get the soft ground should suit him well. I’m thrilled to bits, didn’t expect that at all and I can’t tell you how pleased I am.”

Of Unequal Love, he added: “I don’t think she wants it too soft, I don’t know whether we’ll keep her next year but she’s definitely a Group One filly. She ran a fantastic race today.”

Ascot next for Haydock hero

Montassib will now bid to double his Group tally in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot, with Betfair slashing his odds to 6/1 from 14/1.

“He had a heart condition as a two-year-old, but he’s a good horse and we’ll look towards Ascot – that was always the race that we had an eye on,” Haggas added. “You would think Ascot would suit him, but now he’ll be one of the favourites and everyone will be expecting it. It’s always different when you’re expected to win.”

Reflecting further on Unequal Love, he said: “She’s run a stormer and she’s a lovely filly, very genuine. It all went wrong last time, but she won the Wokingham with a lot of weight and she’s an improver.

he’s Group One-placed now and she hasn’t won a Group race yet, so she needs to be doing that.”

James Fanshawe was delighted with the performance of Kind Of Blue, who looks set for a rematch with Montassib at Ascot on October 19.

He said: “It was a great run, I’m very pleased with him. It looked like at the furlong pole we were going really well (and might win), but he’s run a great race. He’s come a long way and I think what’s helped him today is a bit easier ground. The last three times it’s been quick enough for him. He’s getting the hang of it, he’s a very exciting horse to have in the yard and I’d say there’s a good chance we’ll go to Ascot (on Champions Day).”