Betfair Sprint Cup: Lazzat 2/1 favourite as 22 go forward

The bumper field also includes Rage Of Bamby and Sky Majesty, who have been supplemented.

The market leader was an impressive winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot before chasing home Sajir in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time.

Richard Hughes has a strong hand with July Cup winner No Half Measures and Sayidah Dariyan who was seventh dropping back to five furlongs for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe at York.

Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals is another leading fancy among the three-year-olds, Beauvatier is a second big hope for Franc,e while Almeraq was a facile winner of an Ayr handicap when last seen and represents a top team.

Of the pair that were added to the race, Sky Majesty has won her last two at Naas including a Group Three last time, while Rage Of Bamby is dropping back in trip after finishing fourth in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury last time.

Betfair Sprint Cup - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 2 Lazzat, 8 No Half Measures, Sayidah Dariyan, Time For Sandals, 10 Almeraq, 12 Beauvatier, Kind Of Blue, 14 Big Mojo, Flora Of Bermuda, Rage Of Bambi, Sky Majesty, 16 Inisherin, 20 Whistlejacket, 25 Celandine, James’s Delight, 33 Art Power, My Mate Alfie, 40 Diligent, 50 Nighteyes, Run To Freedom, 66 Ain't Nobody, Annaf.