James Doyle celebrates as Lazzat takes Group One glory
Betfair Sprint Cup: Lazzat 2/1 favourite as 22 go forward

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon September 01, 2025 · 27 min ago

Lazzat is 2/1 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Betfair Sprint Cup after 22 horses went forward at Monday's entry stage.

The bumper field also includes Rage Of Bamby and Sky Majesty, who have been supplemented.

The market leader was an impressive winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot before chasing home Sajir in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time.

Richard Hughes has a strong hand with July Cup winner No Half Measures and Sayidah Dariyan who was seventh dropping back to five furlongs for the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe at York.

Commonwealth Cup winner Time For Sandals is another leading fancy among the three-year-olds, Beauvatier is a second big hope for Franc,e while Almeraq was a facile winner of an Ayr handicap when last seen and represents a top team.

Of the pair that were added to the race, Sky Majesty has won her last two at Naas including a Group Three last time, while Rage Of Bamby is dropping back in trip after finishing fourth in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury last time.

Betfair Sprint Cup - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 2 Lazzat, 8 No Half Measures, Sayidah Dariyan, Time For Sandals, 10 Almeraq, 12 Beauvatier, Kind Of Blue, 14 Big Mojo, Flora Of Bermuda, Rage Of Bambi, Sky Majesty, 16 Inisherin, 20 Whistlejacket, 25 Celandine, James’s Delight, 33 Art Power, My Mate Alfie, 40 Diligent, 50 Nighteyes, Run To Freedom, 66 Ain't Nobody, Annaf.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

