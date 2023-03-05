A Betfair Sportsbook punter was celebrating on Saturday night after a £3 each-way trixie, for a total stake of £24, returned over £18,000 after three winners.
The customer won £18,356 after all three selections in their bet came in.
The bet got off to the perfect start in Kelso when Benson, ridden by Grand National winning jockey, Ryan Mania, came with a perfectly timed run to landed the ‘Morebattle’ handicap hurdle at odds of 12/1.
It was over an hour until the second leg ran and their selection, Prince Zaltar, who was backed from 25/1 to 12/1, looked the unlikeliest of winners but responded generously to his jockeys urgings, getting up in the dying strides to touch off Grand National winning jockey, Rachael Blackmore, in the process.
It was a nervous wait for the third and final leg, Kalli's Quest, in the 4.50pm at Navan. The 10-year-old mare had never won a race over fences. She was headed on the run in but fought back gamely to win by a whisker for her young jockey, John Shinnick.
Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, said: ‘’What a brilliant result for the customer. They were some picks and all at the right prices’’
