Celebration time for a racegoer who backed Summerville Boy
It was celebration time for one punter on Saturday afternoon

Betfair Sportsbook punter wins £18k off £24 bet on Saturday's horse racing

By Sporting Life
13:21 · SUN March 05, 2023

A Betfair Sportsbook punter was celebrating on Saturday night after a £3 each-way trixie, for a total stake of £24, returned over £18,000 after three winners.

The customer won £18,356 after all three selections in their bet came in.

The bet got off to the perfect start in Kelso when Benson, ridden by Grand National winning jockey, Ryan Mania, came with a perfectly timed run to landed the ‘Morebattle’ handicap hurdle at odds of 12/1.

It was over an hour until the second leg ran and their selection, Prince Zaltar, who was backed from 25/1 to 12/1, looked the unlikeliest of winners but responded generously to his jockeys urgings, getting up in the dying strides to touch off Grand National winning jockey, Rachael Blackmore, in the process.

Willie Mullins: My Cheltenham Festival team | THE FINAL WORD

It was a nervous wait for the third and final leg, Kalli's Quest, in the 4.50pm at Navan. The 10-year-old mare had never won a race over fences. She was headed on the run in but fought back gamely to win by a whisker for her young jockey, John Shinnick.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, said: ‘’What a brilliant result for the customer. They were some picks and all at the right prices’’

Trixie explained

  • A ‘Trixie’ multiple is 4 bets in one (3 doubles and a 1 treble)
  • Total amount spent on the bet: £24 (£3x4 bets = £12 + £12 as placed each-way)
  • Total return: £18,356

SELECTIONS

  • 1.50pm Kelso Benson 12/1 (SP 11/1)
  • 3.10pm Navan Prince Zaltar 25/1 (SP of 12/1)
  • 4.50pm Navan Kalli's Quest 14/1 (SP 11/1)
Gordon Elliott: My Cheltenham Festival team 2023

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

MOST READ RACING