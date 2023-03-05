The customer won £18,356 after all three selections in their bet came in.

The bet got off to the perfect start in Kelso when Benson, ridden by Grand National winning jockey, Ryan Mania, came with a perfectly timed run to landed the ‘Morebattle’ handicap hurdle at odds of 12/1.

It was over an hour until the second leg ran and their selection, Prince Zaltar, who was backed from 25/1 to 12/1, looked the unlikeliest of winners but responded generously to his jockeys urgings, getting up in the dying strides to touch off Grand National winning jockey, Rachael Blackmore, in the process.