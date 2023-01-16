With all five races taking place in the space of just 70 minutes, the multiple bet started promisingly when 6/4 favourite Pic D’Orhy landed the big race at Kempton - the Silviniaco Conti Chase - at 2.05.

The second leg came good when favourite Iroko ran out a 14-length winner of the 2.32 at Wetherby at odds of 13/8. Just eight minutes later, at 2.40, West Balboa landed the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton under an inspired ride from Gina Andrews. Winning by just a short head at a price of 12/1.

The fourth leg saw returning Welsh Grand National hero Iwilldoit defy 383 days off the track to win the Classic Chase at Warwick (3.00), going off at a juicy 12/1.

That just left the fifth and final selection, Quick Draw, and the punter never had a moment's worry as the 5/4 favourite ran out a convincing winner and netted the customer nearly £32,000.

Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "It was a whirlwind hour and ten minutes for the customer. To pick a couple of 12/1 winners with three short-priced winning favs was inspired work.

"Well done to them."

