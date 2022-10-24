Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Credrojava wins the last at Aintree
Credrojava wins the last at Aintree

Betfair punter who cashed out £57,000 would have won £425,000

By Sporting Life
09:41 · MON October 24, 2022

One lucky Betfair punter had the luxury of cashing out £57,968 on Sunday, with one leg still to run on two five-horse multiples, only for the final selection to win - meaning they would have landed £425,000.

Sunday's extraordinary multiple bet

Bets Struck: £1 each-way Lucky 31; £5 win Accumulator

Total Stake: £67

Winnings: £57,968

Selections:

  • 1.30 Aintree Honor Grey - 9/1 WON
  • 2.05 Aintree Dingo Dollar - 12/1 WON
  • 2.40 Aintree Riders On the Storm - 16/1 WON
  • 2.55 Ffos Las Spring Meadow - 7/2 WON
  • CASH OUT TAKEN - £57,968
  • 5.05 Aintree Credrojava - 15/8 WON

The punter placed a £1 each-way Lucky 31 - a bet consisting of five singles, ten doubles, ten trebles, five four-folds and one five-fold accumulator - plus an extra £5 win accumulator across races at Aintree and Ffos Las, at a total stake of £67, and remarkably the first four selections all won.

The fifth and final horse was Harry Fry’s Credrojava in the mares' bumper but as she shortened into 15/8 favourite, the punter took the understandable decision to take the huge profit being offered rather than sit tight and hope to collect an eye-watering £425,000.

The rest is history, as they say, with Credrojava running out a ready winner of the Siniat EBF Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Betfair's Barry Orr commented: "The customer elected to cash out and bank nearly £58,000 for his £67 bet. I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision to make and he obviously had mixed emotions having seen the last leg win but I imagine there are very few people who wouldn’t have banked the cash.

"His selections were inspired and the second leg, Dingo Dollar, traded at 251/1 in running on the Betfair Exchange but managed to get the job done. Good luck to him."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING