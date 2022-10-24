The punter placed a £1 each-way Lucky 31 - a bet consisting of five singles, ten doubles, ten trebles, five four-folds and one five-fold accumulator - plus an extra £5 win accumulator across races at Aintree and Ffos Las, at a total stake of £67, and remarkably the first four selections all won.

The fifth and final horse was Harry Fry’s Credrojava in the mares' bumper but as she shortened into 15/8 favourite, the punter took the understandable decision to take the huge profit being offered rather than sit tight and hope to collect an eye-watering £425,000.

The rest is history, as they say, with Credrojava running out a ready winner of the Siniat EBF Mares’ Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Betfair's Barry Orr commented: "The customer elected to cash out and bank nearly £58,000 for his £67 bet. I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision to make and he obviously had mixed emotions having seen the last leg win but I imagine there are very few people who wouldn’t have banked the cash.

"His selections were inspired and the second leg, Dingo Dollar, traded at 251/1 in running on the Betfair Exchange but managed to get the job done. Good luck to him."