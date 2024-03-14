Betfair punter lands 'Gaffers Treble' as Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp hit net at Cheltenham.

One Betfair customer was toasting football royalty on Thursday after their £5 three-horse accumulator landed them a tasty payout of £16,195 on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.
A win for the Sir Alex Ferguson-owned Monmiral got the ball rolling for the punter, while the second leg was another Sir Alex winner, Protektorat.
For the third and final leg our intrepid punter switched their allegiances and backed the Harry Redknapp-owned Shaken Up’Arry who also delivered the goods and, in the process, landed the 3,239/1 treble.
Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "The punter must not only be a racing fan but also a big football fan.
"The two ex-bosses are massive racing enthusiasts and Cheltenham is the 'Champions League of the horse racing world', so for both to score on the biggest stage is a great result.
