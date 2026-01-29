Betfair punter lands amazing 50,000/1 racing accumulator on Thursday

The remarkable bet focused on two meetings at Ayr and Lingfield, producing an extraordinary run of winners.

Apples Jade kicked things off at Ayr, setting the tone for what became a clean sweep across the seven-race card at the Scottish track.

At Lingfield, one selection was declared a non-runner and voided, but the remaining picks all delivered on the all-weather, with Diamond Geezer, Space Invasion, Poke The Bear and Royal Jet all winning at odds-against.

The final leg came when The Sketcher powered home by five-and-a-half lengths, sealing a stunning five-figure return for the punter.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “What an incredible afternoon for a Betfair customer, turning a £1 stake into more than £51,000.

“It’s not every day you pick seven winners on a single card, but to combine that with multiple odds-against winners at another meeting really is extraordinary.

“Seeing The Sketcher storm home to land the final leg must have been a special moment. Congratulations on an outstanding win.”

The winning 11-fold

1 - 1:13 Ayr: Apples Jade 15/8 WON

2- 1:20 Lingfield: Son Of Astar VOID NR

3- 1:43 Ayr: Diamond Geezer 4/1 WON Rule 4

4- 1:50 Lingfield: Space Invasion 10/3 WON

5- 2:13 Ayr: Wendigo 2/9 WON

6- 2:20 Lingfield: Poke The Bear 2/1 WON Rule 4

7 - 2:43 Ayr: Stede Bonnet 10/11 WON

8 - 2:50 Lingfield: Royal Jet 15/8 WON

9 - 3:13 Ayr: Shoeshine Boy 4/1 WON

10 - 3:43 Ayr: Tommy Combats 4/1 WON

11 - 4:13 Ayr: The Skecher 15/8 WON

Odds: 51,057/1