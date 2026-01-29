Betfair punter lands amazing 50,000/1 racing accumulator on Thursday

A Betfair customer has turned a £1 stake into £51,058.89 after landing a sensational 11-fold racing accumulator in the space of just three hours on Thursday.
The remarkable bet focused on two meetings at Ayr and Lingfield, producing an extraordinary run of winners.
Apples Jade kicked things off at Ayr, setting the tone for what became a clean sweep across the seven-race card at the Scottish track.
At Lingfield, one selection was declared a non-runner and voided, but the remaining picks all delivered on the all-weather, with Diamond Geezer, Space Invasion, Poke The Bear and Royal Jet all winning at odds-against.
The final leg came when The Sketcher powered home by five-and-a-half lengths, sealing a stunning five-figure return for the punter.
Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “What an incredible afternoon for a Betfair customer, turning a £1 stake into more than £51,000.
“It’s not every day you pick seven winners on a single card, but to combine that with multiple odds-against winners at another meeting really is extraordinary.
“Seeing The Sketcher storm home to land the final leg must have been a special moment. Congratulations on an outstanding win.”
The winning 11-fold
1 - 1:13 Ayr: Apples Jade 15/8 WON
2- 1:20 Lingfield: Son Of Astar VOID NR
3- 1:43 Ayr: Diamond Geezer 4/1 WON Rule 4
4- 1:50 Lingfield: Space Invasion 10/3 WON
5- 2:13 Ayr: Wendigo 2/9 WON
6- 2:20 Lingfield: Poke The Bear 2/1 WON Rule 4
7 - 2:43 Ayr: Stede Bonnet 10/11 WON
8 - 2:50 Lingfield: Royal Jet 15/8 WON
9 - 3:13 Ayr: Shoeshine Boy 4/1 WON
10 - 3:43 Ayr: Tommy Combats 4/1 WON
11 - 4:13 Ayr: The Skecher 15/8 WON
Odds: 51,057/1
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.