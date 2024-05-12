Betfair punter enjoys Crazy Luck with Saturday accumulator

One Betfair customer had more than a little Crazy Luck on Saturday when their £2 each-way accumulator landed £54,000 - all in the space of just 20 minutes.
The intrepid punter placed the four-horse multiple and sat back as Crazy Luck got the ball rolling when landing a Nottingham handicap at a tasty 10/1.
Next up was 8/1 chance Ambiente Friendly, who won the Oaks Trial at Lingfield at 3pm - two up, two to go.
The third leg at 3.10 saw 8/1 shot Exanthe take the spoils at Ascot, while their fourth and final winner was never in doubt as 22/1 outsider Pickanumber romped home by 15 lengths in the Swinton Hurdle (3.15) at Haydock Park.
Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "Quite an extraordinary bet and what a whirlwind 20 minutes it was for the customer.
"Inspired choices or crazy luck, either way, they've landed a magnificent bet and we wish them the very best."
2.55 Nottingham: Crazy Luck 10/1
3.00 Lingfield: Ambiente Friendly 8/1
3.10 Ascot: Xanthe 8/1
3.15 Haydock: Pickanumber 22/1
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.