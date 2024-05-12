Betfair punter enjoys Crazy Luck with Saturday accumulator

The intrepid punter placed the four-horse multiple and sat back as Crazy Luck got the ball rolling when landing a Nottingham handicap at a tasty 10/1.

Next up was 8/1 chance Ambiente Friendly, who won the Oaks Trial at Lingfield at 3pm - two up, two to go.

The third leg at 3.10 saw 8/1 shot Exanthe take the spoils at Ascot, while their fourth and final winner was never in doubt as 22/1 outsider Pickanumber romped home by 15 lengths in the Swinton Hurdle (3.15) at Haydock Park.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "Quite an extraordinary bet and what a whirlwind 20 minutes it was for the customer.

"Inspired choices or crazy luck, either way, they've landed a magnificent bet and we wish them the very best."