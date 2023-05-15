A Betfair Sportsbook customer cashed out for £10,812 just before the last leg of their £2 each-way six-fold accumulator trailed in fourth on Sunday evening.
The first five selections were winners of consecutive races on Hamilton's valuable Sky Bet Sunday Series card.
My Little Queens at 13/2, Quintus Arrius at 16/5, Pisanello at 19/5, Jordan Electrics at 17/2 and Geremia at 9/2 all won, leaving the customer with a tough decision while they waited on the sixth and final leg of their audacious multiple.
To cash out, or let the £4 bet ride?
The punter opted to hit the cash-out button and bagged nearly £11,000 despite their six and final leg, Aqwaam, going on to finish unplaced.
Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "It’s an unbelievable bet to land for just four quid!
"The races came one after another and the excitement levels must have been building throughout the afternoon.
"Luckily for them, they opted to cash out as if they hadn’t they would have had a zero return on the bet with Aqwaam finishing fourth of nine runners in the concluding race of Hamilton’s card."
