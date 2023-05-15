Sporting Life
Sky Bet Sunday Series action from Hamilton Park
Action from Hamilton Park

Betfair punter cashes out losing £4 accumulator for whopping £10,812

By Sporting Life
08:55 · MON May 15, 2023

A Betfair Sportsbook customer cashed out for £10,812 just before the last leg of their £2 each-way six-fold accumulator trailed in fourth on Sunday evening.

The first five selections were winners of consecutive races on Hamilton's valuable Sky Bet Sunday Series card.

My Little Queens at 13/2, Quintus Arrius at 16/5, Pisanello at 19/5, Jordan Electrics at 17/2 and Geremia at 9/2 all won, leaving the customer with a tough decision while they waited on the sixth and final leg of their audacious multiple.

To cash out, or let the £4 bet ride?

The punter opted to hit the cash-out button and bagged nearly £11,000 despite their six and final leg, Aqwaam, going on to finish unplaced.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "It’s an unbelievable bet to land for just four quid!

"The races came one after another and the excitement levels must have been building throughout the afternoon.

"Luckily for them, they opted to cash out as if they hadn’t they would have had a zero return on the bet with Aqwaam finishing fourth of nine runners in the concluding race of Hamilton’s card."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

