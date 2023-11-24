Betfair launch Rachael Blackmore Serial Winners Fund with £100,000 donation

Beginning on Betfair Chase Day, the fund launches in conjunction with the latest instalment of their ‘Serial Winner’ sports documentary series, ‘Rachael Blackmore – Serial Winner’ which celebrates the determination, resilience and focus of all jockeys, and an appreciation and recognition of their unique role in the world of Horse Racing.

Not only will the £100,000 donation start off the fund but there will be an additional £5,000 added every time Rachael rides a winner between Betfair Chase Day, Saturday 25th of November and Grand National Day, Saturday 13th April.

Over the last 5 years Rachael Blackmore has ridden an average of 30 winners during this period; it’s anticipated the pot could increase up to £250,000 come Grand National Day.

Proceeds will be shared evenly between two charities that make a major difference to the lives of jockeys in both the UK and Ireland, the ‘Injured Jockeys Fund’ and ‘Irish Injured Jockeys’.

The charities do some incredible work for jockeys and a constant support. Recent injuries to participants serve as a timely reminder that these activities and services come with costs, which this fund will help support.

Services such as the £300k Mental Wellbeing provision, £150k on racecourse ‘Jockey Injury Management’ programme and £150k on beneficiary respite breaks to name but a few.

Betfair Ambassador, Blackmore, commented: “This is a very generous initiative from Betfair and one that I am excited to be a part of over the coming season. The work of IIJ and IJF is vital in providing support services for jockeys past and present. It’s great to have Betfair supporting not only me, but two organisations that are so important to us as jockeys.

Charlotte Booth, Chief Commercial Officer, Betfair said: ‘’We have a long and proud heritage of supporting Horse Racing and the wonderful charities which protect and care for its participants. Jockeys are central to this great sport and having worked with Rachael Blackmore we see, first hand, the challenges faced every day. I have nothing but respect for these women and men and I, along with every one of my colleagues, will be roaring home every Rachael Blackmore runner between now and Grand National day’’.

Lisa Hancock, CEO of the Injured Jockeys Fund commented: “We are very grateful to Betfair who have been great supporters of the Injured Jockeys Fund for many years. Rachael of course is an inspiration to all aspiring jockeys, and we will be hoping she kicks home plenty of winners over the coming months.”

Michael Higgins, General Manager, of Irish Injured Jockeys continued: ‘’We are very grateful to Betfair for this generous initiative and are delighted to be joint beneficiaries with our friends in the IJF. Rachael is a committed supporter of IIJ and a fantastic role model for our sport and hope her current run of success continues. We have major plans in 2024 and a project which will involve significant investment on our part which will transform facilities and services available to our riders. This, along with our existing support programs, will benefit hugely from the fund’’.